Ringer Interactive’s Full Screen Caller ID™ Receives 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

San Francisco, California, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ringer Interactive announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Ringer Interactive’s Full Screen Caller ID™ as a recipient of a 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. The 24th Annual INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recognizes and honors companies that have developed exceptional VoIP and IP Communications products and services.

“We are pleased to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine as a Product of the Year Award recipient since the award program represents some of the brightest VoIP and Communications industry innovators,” said Bob Cell, Ringer’s Co-Founder and Chairman. “Ringer transforms dialing into full screen branded impressions that drive an increase in answer rates and call center resolution rates .”

Leading the caller-ID revolution, Ringer Interactive helps companies discover the power of branded, full-screen caller ID to transform the customer engagement process. While some service providers offer caller ID, Ringer Interactive goes beyond with full-screen, customizable images and personalized messages with no character limits. “I am honored to recognize Ringer Interactive’s Full Screen Caller-ID™ with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

“In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Ringer Interactive’s Full Screen Caller ID™ has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Ringer Interactive. The winners of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com

About Ringer Interactive Ringer’s patented technology transforms the phone screen into a personalized, actionable message customers won’t ignore or send to voicemail. The Ringer Interactive team has deep mobile app, contact center, and cloud-offering expertise and understand today’s connected consumer. To learn more visit RingerInteractive.com.

