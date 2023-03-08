Baozun to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on March 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, China, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner and digital commerce enabler that helps brands execute their omni-channel strategies, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Results”), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

The Company will further issue an announcement of its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Listing Rules”) on or before March 31, 2023, which are expected to be the same as the Results, except for specific additional information required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Results from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to International Financial Reporting Standards.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40a7e2607c654dada25581624fd87288. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. To join the conference, simply dial the number you received after preregistering, enter your personal PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

