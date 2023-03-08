Surgical Robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Surgical Robots 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Surgical Robots and Forecasts Market Segment by Components (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), Market Segment by Services (Onsite Training Services, After Sales Services, Pre-Installation Consulting Services, Ancillary Services), Market Segment by Application, (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Other Application), Market Segment by End-Users (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country



The surgical robots market was valued at US$8.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The surgical robots market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. The benefits of using robots in surgery include increased accuracy, precision, and speed, reduced patient trauma and blood loss, and improved overall surgical outcomes. Additionally, robots have the ability to perform complex procedures that are not feasible with traditional surgical methods.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies have driven the market for surgical robots. Robotic surgical systems have already been integrated into many hospitals and clinics, and the trend towards larger-scale adoption is expected to continue. One major challenge facing the surgical robot market is the high cost of the systems, which can make them inaccessible for many healthcare providers. However, the market is expected to become more accessible as technology advances and costs decrease.

The outlook for the surgical robot market is positive. With advancements in technology and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years. As healthcare providers recognize the benefits of using robots in surgery, the market for surgical robots is likely to expand, improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare industry.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Surgical Robots Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on surgical robots. With the need for social distancing and reduced hospital visits, there has been an increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures performed using robotic technology. This has resulted in a surge in the adoption of surgical robots globally, as they offer significant advantages over traditional surgical procedures in terms of reducing the risk of infection and allowing for quicker patient recovery times.

However, the pandemic has also caused significant disruptions to the supply chain and manufacturing of surgical robots, leading to shortages and increased costs. Furthermore, the pandemic has also caused a decline in elective surgeries, which has impacted the revenue of surgical robot manufacturers.

Despite these challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of technology in healthcare and has accelerated the development and adoption of surgical robots. With advancements in telemedicine, remote consultations, and virtual reality, the use of surgical robots is expected to continue growing in the future.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Advancements Driving Industry Growth

the surgical robot market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by a combination of technological advancements, increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing awareness of the benefits of surgical robots. One of the major drivers is rising geriatric population. With the aging population, there is an increased demand for surgical procedures such as joint replacements and spinal surgeries, driving the demand for surgical robots.

Also, the awareness about the benefits of surgical robots is growing. As awareness about the benefits of surgical robots increases, such as reduced pain, less blood loss, and quicker recovery times, more patients are opting for surgical procedures performed by robots. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the surgical robot market. The government is providing funding and support for the development of surgical robots, leading to the introduction of new and advanced surgical robots in the market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing, and surgical robots play a crucial role in this trend. Surgical robots enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, accuracy, and control, resulting in faster recovery times and better outcomes for patients. Furthermore, growing demand for laparoscopic surgeries is providing opportunities for the surgical robot market. Surgical robots are highly effective in performing laparoscopic procedures and can be used for a variety of applications, including gynecological, urological, and colorectal procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the surgical robots market are Accuray, Inc., Asensus Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic plc, Renishaw, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Think Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Development

In May 2022, Globus Medical, Inc. announced surgeries performed with the Excelsius3D™, an intelligent, intraoperative 3-in-1 imaging platform, the latest addition to Globus Medical’s Excelsius™ Ecosystem.

