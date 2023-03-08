Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Organization Size, By Offering (Platform and Services), By Deployment Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market would witness market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Industry 4.0 and IoT are at the forefront of new technological approaches for creating, managing, and controlling the entire logistics chain, or smart industrial automation. Manufacturing has undergone significant changes as a result of industry 4.0 and the growing acceptance of IoT, which forces businesses to adopt novel, watchful, and intelligent strategies.
It also influences business to increase production with technologies that support and fuel human labor with robotics and reduce industrial accidents as a result of any process failure. Moreover, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the healthcare industry would use more IoT cloud platforms.
High efficiency, high dependability, scalability, and virtualization are just a few advantages that come with integrating the cloud computing and internet in healthcare. Hospitals are able to electronically store all patient records, including documents, photos, and videos, owing to the use of IoT cloud platforms.
IoT-related advanced solutions and technologies would benefit from the regional market's fast digitalization across all industries. European IoT adoption is being driven by Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, although Eastern Europe and the Nordic nations aren't far behind. The European Commission (EC) announced that it has approved a significant amount of public funding from Germany, France, the UK, and Italy to fully support an aspirational effort for collaborative work development in microelectronics related to connected car solutions. This will boost regional IoT cloud platform market expansion.
The Germany market dominated the Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,679.2 Million by 2028.The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 15% during (2022 - 2028).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing
- Smart Infrastructure
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail & E-commerce
- BFSI
- Others
By Organization Size
- Large Size Organizations
- Small & Medium Sized Organizations
By Offering
- Platform (Without Services)
- Device Management
- Connectivity & Communication
- Analytics
- Services
By Deployment Type
- Commercial
- Private
- Hybrid
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce, Inc
- Siemens AG
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Application
Chapter 5. Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Offering
Chapter 7. Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 8. Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market by Country
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
