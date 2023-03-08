North American Power Rental Market Report 2023: Size, Growth Rate, Revenues 2022-2029 Featuring Major Players - Aggreko, United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Caterpillar, & Herc Equipment Rentals

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 North American Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2022-2029 for the United States and Canada with COVID-19 impact.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas, others), output power, application, end user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The North American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. Market participants report 2022 as a very good year for the industry.

Power rental revenues grew 9.0 percent in 2022 over the previous year. However, the market is projected to experience lower growth rates in 2023 due to the threat of a U.S. recession, lower oil & gas prices, and supply chain constraints.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Power Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2022.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Power Rental Market by country (United States and Canada) The base year for the study is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2029.

Based on the mode of operation, electric power generators can be classified into:

Prime Power- Prime power generators are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at variable load.

Standby Power- Supplying emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power.

Peak-Load- Peak load is a period in which electrical power is provided at a significantly higher than average supply level. Peak Shaving is the process of reducing the amount of energy purchased during peak hours when the charges are highest.

This study captures the following information on North American Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2022-2029)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Major Companies Featured:

Aggreko plc

United Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

Caterpillar Inc

Herc Equipment Rentals

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by type of fuel, application, end user, and output range

III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by end user

b. Major Data Points

c. North American Power Rental Market Revenues, 2022 & 2029

d. Major trends

e. Market drivers

f. Market restraints

g. Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

a. Energy-as-a-service

b. Connectivity

c. Energy storage capacity

d. Increasing rental prices

e. Hybrid energy systems

f. Natural gas generators are becoming a preferred solution

g. Industry consolidation

h. Load Management Systems

VII. Market data

a. North American Power Rental Market revenues (2022-2029)

b. United States power rental market revenues (2022-2029)

c. Canada power rental market revenues (2022-2029)

d. North American Power Rental Market revenues by fuel type (Diesel, Natural Gas and Others)

e. North American Power Rental Market revenues by output

f. North American Power Rental Market revenues by application (Prime, Standby, and Peak Shaving

g. North American Power Rental Market revenues by end user, 2022 (Industrial, oil & gas, construction, utility, commercial, entertainment, others)

h. North American Power Rental Market revenues by end user, 2029 (Industrial, oil & gas, construction, utility, commercial, entertainment, others)

VIII. Competitive Landscape

a. North American Power Rental Market share by company, 2022

b. Competitive factors

c. Quotes from the industry

IX. Company Profiles

