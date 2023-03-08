Cheese Market Size to Reach USD 161.23 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cheese market size was USD 120.63 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 123.87 billion in 2021 to USD 161.23 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period (2021-2028). This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Cheese Market, 2021-2028.” As per our expert analysts, the market is observing advanced growth, owing to the growing demand for varied types of cheese in several food products. The upsurge in the ingestion of fast foods, such as pizza, pasta, and burgers, has contributed to the surging demand for assortments such as mozzarella, parmesan, as well as cheddar.

List of Key Players Covered in the Cheese Market Report

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Saputo, Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Winsleydale Creamery (Yokshire, U.K.)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (Kansas, U.S.)

Lactalis International (Laval, France)

Arla Foods Group (Viby, Denmark)

The Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, U.S.)

The Ilchester Cheese Company (Ilchester, U.K.)

Glanbia Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland )

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (Illinois, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 3.84% 2028 Value Projection USD 161.23 Billion Base Year 2020 Cheese Market Size in 2020 USD 120.63 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Cheese Market Growth Drivers Rising Admiration of Flavor Blends to Thrust Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained thorough the study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy.

Segmentation

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

Others

By Product Type

Cheddar

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Feta

Others

By Type

Processed

Natural

Block

Spreadable

Hard & Soft Cheese

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Admiration of Flavor Blends to Thrust Market Growth

In past few years, consumer inclination for trying novel striking flavors and cuisines has augmented significantly. The surging popularity of cheese flavor amalgamations in numerous cuisines, such as Italian as well as Mexican, has fast-tracked the usage of diverse assortments in these cuisines.

Moreover, the speedy extension of the foodservice industry has demanded foremost product processors to create inventive products, such as powder and creamers, which acts as a driver and fuels the cheese market growth.

However, the rising awareness for health risks due to fat consumption may hinder market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate Global Market

Europe holds the maximum cheese market shares and maintains its dominance in the market, owing to the existence of giant milk-producing nations. The region's thriving food and foodservice industry has contributed to the rising demand for several product diversities across these sectors.

North America is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR, owing to the increasing demand for clean-label and sustainable dairy products.

Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate a drastic change in the ingestion inclinations of dairy products. The growing disposable income levels of consumers in the region and comparatively steady milk prices have substantially contributed to the amplifying sales of cheese assortments.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Instigated by Crucial Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

The foremost players in the market incessantly determine for proficient tactics to reinforce their brand value as well as promote the global cheese market growth with experiencing least latent hurdles. One such operative strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for all involved companies.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Cheese Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source Animal-based Plant-based By Product Type Cheddar Mozzarella Parmesan Feta Others By Type Processed Natural Block Spreadable Hard & Soft Cheese By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

July 2020: Brownes Dairy, an Australian dairy giant, declared the unveiling of conservative cheddar cheese on the retail platform to take advantage of the rising demand for product among families.

