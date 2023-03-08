Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Worth USD 6.24 Billion by 2026 | At a 7.30% CAGR

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market are likely to benefit from the increasing awareness regarding animal health welfare. The market was valued at USD 3.56 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach USD 6.24 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30%.

The benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition have created a high demand for these products across the world. The growing emphasis on animal health and welfare and the increasing trend of commercial livestock farming have led to the availability of new products in the marketplace. The growing focus on research and development in probiotics to substitute antibiotic growth promoter feed additives has led to the increasing popularity of probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in poultry farming and breeding is expected to enhance the productivity and performance of feed products. The report states that the rising uptake of probiotics over various domains will aid the growth of global probiotics in the animal feed market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global probiotics in animal feed market are:



Chr. Hansen A/S

Danisco A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Calpis Co

Provita Eurotech Ltd

Orffa International Holding B.V.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Novus International Inc.

Evonik Industries

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 7.30% 2026 Value Projection USD 6.24 billion Base Year 2020 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size in 2018 USD 3.56 billion Historical Data 2014-2018 No. of Pages 135 Segments Covered By Microbial, By Application, By Geography Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth Drivers Rising Health Consciousness to Propel Consumption of High Nutritional Value Food to Fuel Growth Increasing Investments in R&D to Improve Commercial Cultivation to Offer Growth Opportunities

Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that, when consumed, can promote the health and well-being of animals. They are commonly used in animal feed to improve gut health, digestion, and overall immune function. Probiotics are typically added to feed in the form of live bacteria, yeast, or other microorganisms.

Probiotics in animal feed have been shown to have a number of benefits, including improved feed conversion, increased weight gain, and reduced incidence of digestive disorders. They can also improve the quality and safety of animal products, such as meat, milk, and eggs.

Some of the most commonly used probiotics in animal feed include lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and various strains of yeast. These microorganisms work by colonizing the gut of the animal and creating a protective barrier against harmful bacteria. They can also produce enzymes and other compounds that help to break down feed and improve nutrient absorption.

In addition to probiotics, prebiotics are also commonly used in animal feed. Prebiotics are non-digestible substances that stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial microorganisms in the gut. Some common prebiotics used in animal feed include fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and inulin.

Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth

The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.

‘Moderately Consolidated’ Market – Strong Prominence of Key Global Giants



The global probiotics in animal feed market is consolidated in nature, as few companies account for a large market share. High-cost factor associated with R&D for development of probiotic strains for commercial use limits the entry of market players in the industry. In recent years, existing companies have been putting in more efforts in research and development of existing products, and in doing so they aim to strengthen their market presence.

Among the several strategies adopted by leading companies, Fortune Business Insights has identified one key strategy that has made a positive impact on the global market. In order to further strengthen the consolidation of industry, companies are looking to shift their focus on emerging markets and to gain a competitive edge over their regional and private-label counterparts. The report focuses on company activities and business strategies similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Segmentation:

By Microbial Genus

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Yeast and other microbes

By Application

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

By Geography

