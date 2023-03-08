Dust Control Systems Global Market Report 2022: Demand Grows as Harmful Particulate Matter Emissions Reach Alarming Levels

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems Market by Type, Mobility, End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dust control systems market size was valued at $14,735 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $21,164.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Dust control is an important process, which is used to provide clean air in a room or at the workplace. In dust control process, particles, such as bacteria, dust, and dirt, which contaminate the air are removed, thereby improving the air quality in that room. Industrial air filters are used for air filtration. Dust control system is most commonly used in the residential and commercial sectors to remove the particles and improve the quality of air. In addition, dust control system offers applications in various industries.



Rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of pollution on health is encouraging various electronics companies to develop advanced dust control systems. Moreover, a rise in need to remove fine airborne particles and germs in commercial spaces, offices, and homes, including living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms drives demand for dust control systems across the globe. Dust control systems are widely used in urban areas for residential applications.



Increase in emission of harmful particulate matter due to rapid urbanization and increased construction activities has driven people and organizations to seek means to mitigate the impact of indoor and outdoor pollution on humans.

Increase in production of vehicles and rapid urbanization have caused pollution to reach alarming levels. Indoor spaces, such as residential houses, small-sized commercial/industrial units, and the automobile sector are the key areas for usage and installation of dust control systems. Furthermore, increase in industrialization across the globe is degrading the quality of air, which fuels the need for these purifiers, thereby boosting the dust control system market growth.



For purification of air, more advanced dust control device is required, which increases the overall cost of the dust control system. This restrains many companies to use advanced dust control device that could hamper the growth of the dust control system market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dust control systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing dust control systems market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the dust control systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dust control systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Wet

Dry

By Mobility

Mobile

Fixed

By End-User

Others

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Metal

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Nederman Holding AB

Donaldson Company Inc.

Spraying Devices Inc.

CW Machine Worx

Duztech AB

Dust Control Technologies

Dust Control Systems Limited

Sly Filters

Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.

Illionis Tool Workers



Key Market Insights

By type, the wet segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By mobility, the mobile segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the others segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dust control systems market throughout the study period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $14735 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21164.7 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: DUST CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: DUST CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY MOBILITY



CHAPTER 6: DUST CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 7: DUST CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Nederman Holding AB

Donaldson Company Inc.

Spraying Devices Inc.

CW Machine Worx

Duztech AB

Dust Control Technologies

Dust Control Systems Limited

Sly Filters

Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.

Illionis Tool Workers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf5ke6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment