World Variable Area Flowmeters Market Report 2022: Market Size and Shares 2019-2020 & Forecasts through 2024

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Variable Area Flowmeters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Variable Area (VA) market has received little in-depth coverage for many years despite the fact that this technology remains a popular choice for many end-users in a wide variety of industries.

VA meters, sometimes still called rotameters, have always been a good choice whenever users are looking for a relatively simple, low-cost solution in liquid, gas, or steam flow measurements.

Today, innovative designs offer new materials, more installation options, transmitters and new communication protocols for better device management, and other features for solving an increasing range of difficult applications challenges for potential buyers.

Variable area meters are in demand because they are low cost, many do not require power, and they're widely used in the oil & gas and chemical industries, both of which are growing worldwide.

This Study Achieves Multiple Objectives:

Determines worldwide market size and market shares for VA flowmeters in 2019 and 2020

Forecasts market growth for all types of VA flowmeters through 2024

Identifies industries where VA flowmeters are used today

Identifies and discusses growth factors for the VA flowmeter market

Provides 2019 market shares

Provides VA product analyses of primary manufacturers in the VA flowmeter market

Provides company profiles of the primary manufacturers of VA flowmeters

Provides strategies to manufacturers for selling into the worldwide flowmeter market

We have used 2019 as the starting year in this study. This is important as 2019 was the last relatively normal year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit globally, and there is great interest in knowing what effects the pandemic has had on worldwide and regional markets, and where and how quickly these markets are recovering.

To show those effects on the flowmeter market and the recovery thus far, this study includes both 2019 and 2020 data, plus takes into account any available later data and other on-going supplier input.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0hyad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.