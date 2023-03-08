CENTOGENE to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in March

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its conference schedule for March 2023. CENTOGENE representatives will be attending events in Brazil, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the U.K. and will be available to discuss Pharma, CRO, and Diagnostic collaboration opportunities. The Company invites attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings in advance.



Please see additional details below:

3rd Brazilian Congress of Neurogenetics 2023

Dates: March 9-11, 2023

Location: Frei Caneca Convention Center, São Paulo, Brazil

CENTOGENE’s Presentations:

Title: Increased diagnostic precision with insights from a rare disease biodatabank

Speaker: Prof. Peter Bauer, CENTOGENE's Chief Medical & Genomic Officer

When: Friday, March 10, 2023, 8:30 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. BRT

Where: Room Turquesa 2





Title: Multiomics: A new era of rare disease diagnostics

Speaker: Prof. Peter Bauer, CENTOGENE's Chief Medical & Genomic Officer

When: Friday, March 10, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. BRT

Where: Room Turquesa 1





Title: ROUNDTABLE - My personal view on the future of neurogenetics in the next 5-10 years

Speaker: Prof. Peter Bauer, CENTOGENE's Chief Medical & Genomic Officer

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 3:50 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. BRT

Where: Room Turquesa 1 and 2

To learn more about the 3rd Brazilian Congress of Neurogenetics 2023 and set up an in-person meeting with the CENTOGENE team, please visit the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/3KK0jgi).





American College of Medical Genetics & Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Dates: March 14-18, 2023

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, U.S.

CENTOGENE’s Poster Presentations:

Title: Beyond genomics: Using RNA-seq in filter cards to unlock the clinical relevance

Speaker: Jorge Pinto Basto, Senior Medical Director at CENTOGENE

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MDT

Where: Exhibit Hall (Abstract #P427)





Title: Impact of processed pseudogene insertions in genetic testing as cause of monogenic diseases: Insertion in CLCN1 gene causing myotonia congenita

Speaker: Jorge Pinto Basto, Senior Medical Director at CENTOGENE

When: Friday, March 17, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MDT

Where: Exhibit Hall (Abstract #P576)

For information about the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting and to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please refer to the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/3ENsNC2).





World Rare Disease Day Conference 2023

Dates: March 15-16, 2023

Location: King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City, Medina, Saudi Arabia

To learn more about the World Rare Disease Day Conference 2023 and set up an in-person meeting with the CENTOGENE team, please visit the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/41ujRvn).





6th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders 2023 Summit

Dates: March 20-23, 2023

Location: Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, U.S.

For information about the 6th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders 2023 Summit and to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please refer to the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/3KLIzRP).





The 6th Asian Congress on Inherited Metabolic Diseases 2023

Dates: March 22-24, 2023

Location: Arnoma Grand Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

To learn more about the 6th Asian Congress on Inherited Metabolic Diseases 2023 and set up an in-person meeting with the CENTOGENE team, please visit the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/3ZpRrRe).





Pharma USA 2023

Dates: March 28-29, 2023

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, U.S.

For information about Pharma USA 2023 and to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please refer to the event webpage (https://link.centogene.com/3yfvHvO).





Research & Innovation 2023 Meeting

Dates: March 29-30, 2023

Location: Hinxton Hall Conference Centre, Hinxton, U.K.

CENTOGENE’s Presentations:

Title: Using patient data to enable drug discovery in rare diseases

Speaker: Guido Hartmann, VP Global Head Research and Development at CENTOGENE

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:10 a.m. BST

Where: Rosalind Franklin Room

To learn more about the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group’s (ELRIG) Research & Innovation 2023 conference and set up an in-person meeting with the CENTOGENE team, please visit the event webpage ( https://link.centogene.com/3YKdpOh ).

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE’s mission is to provide data-driven, life-changing answers to patients, physicians, and pharma companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. We integrate multiomic technologies with the CENTOGENE Biodatabank – providing dimensional analysis to guide the next generation of precision medicine. Our unique approach enables rapid and reliable diagnosis for patients, supports a more precise physician understanding of disease states, and accelerates and de-risks targeted pharma drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

Since our founding in 2006, CENTOGENE has been offering rapid and reliable diagnosis – building a network of approximately 30,000 active physicians. Our ISO, CAP, and CLIA certified multiomic reference laboratories in Germany utilize Phenomic, Genomic, Transcriptomic, Epigenomic, Proteomic, and Metabolomic datasets. This data is captured in our CENTOGENE Biodatabank, with nearly 700,000 patients represented from over 120 highly diverse countries, over 70% of whom are of non-European descent. To date, the CENTOGENE Biodatabank has contributed to generating novel insights for more than 260 peer-reviewed publications.

By translating our data and expertise into tangible insights, we have supported over 50 collaborations with pharma partners. Together, we accelerate and de-risk drug discovery, development, and commercialization in target and drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as offering the CENTOGENE Biodatabank Licenses and Insight Reports to enable a world healed of all rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

To discover more about our products, pipeline, and patient-driven purpose, visit www.centogene.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” and “may,” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause CENTOGENE’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth, execute our business strategy and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, our ability to streamline cash usage, our continued ongoing compliance with covenants linked to financial instruments, our requirement for additional financing, or other factors. For further information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to CENTOGENE’s business in general, see CENTOGENE’s risk factors set forth in CENTOGENE’s Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and CENTOGENE’s specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

CENTOGENE

Ben Legg

Corporate Communications

Press@centogene.com