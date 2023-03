Probiotics Market Size to Hit USD 94.48 Billion by 2027 | With 7.9% CAGR

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 94.48 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Probiotics Market, 2020-2027". The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 48.88 billion in 2019. The growing consumption of nutritional food among the health-conscious section of the market is gaining popularity in recent years. For instance, the Nutrition Society of Malaysia has also introduced the Probiotics Education Program to educate consumers on the health benefits of these products.

The probiotics market refers to the industry that produces and sells products containing beneficial microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, that can be consumed to improve the health of the human digestive system. Probiotics are commonly found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, as well as in dietary supplements, powders, and capsules.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-market-100083

List of Key Players Profiled in the Probiotics Market:

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Yakult Honsha (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

DuPont (Danisco A'S) (Delaware, United States)

Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland)

Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri)

Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States)

Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 7.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 94.48 Billion Base Year 2019 Probiotics Market Size in 2019 USD 48.88 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 144 Segments Covered My Microbial Genus, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Probiotics Market Growth Drivers Rising Awareness of Product through Social Mediums to Surge Demand

Market Segmentation

On the basis of microbial genus, the market is segmented into lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and yeast. Based on drug class, the insulin segment held a market share of about 43.7% in 2018.

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into functional food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market-100083

What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.

Driving Factor

Rising Awareness of Product through Social Mediums to Surge Demand

The numerous health benefits of the product are augmenting the probiotics market growth. The increasing awareness and advertisement by prominent personalities are creating a demand in the market. Various athletes and yoga instructors are emphasizing the health benefits of nutraceuticals through social media as paid partnerships. Also, a considerable chunk of health-conscious vegan consumers prefers to get their nutrients from nutraceutical sources. The industry is also experiencing heavy investment in research and development for innovation. For example, in February 2020, Amorepacific Group inaugurated its novel green tea probiotics Research Centre for studying lactobacillus found in Jeju organic green tea.

Regional Insights

Rising Awareness of Health Benefits to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest probiotics market share due to high consumption in China and Japan. The rising awareness of the health benefits of the product is garnering significant demand from the region. For instance, Yakult Honsha declared the company sales of 9,540 bottles of Yakult every day in Japan.

North America is anticipated to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the well-established food industry in the region. Moreover, a rising preference for a healthy diet owing to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region is anticipated to incur product demand.

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The competitive landscape of the market for probiotics enlightens us with details on prominent players of this industry. Technological advancement by key players is being researched to gain traction in the market. Several market giants are also collaborating on production facilities to expand their business horizons. Some companies are also using awareness campaigns to strategically introduce their products in regions with minimal awareness to expand their horizons. Several more strategic collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, technological advancement, and others are spread across the market horizon of this product.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/probiotics-market-100083

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Probiotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Microbial Genus (Value) Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Yeast By Application (Value) Functional Foods & Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies/Health Stores Convenience Stores Online Retails Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/probiotics-market-100083

Read Related Insights:

Dietary Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.68%

Nutraceuticals Market to Worth USD 658.11 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Forecast 2028; Evolving Consumer Tastes & Preferences in Emerging Economies to Bolster Product Sales, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™