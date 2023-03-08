[Latest News] Insulation Market to Surpass USD 79.06 Billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulation market size was USD 55.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 79.06 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 to 2026, on account of the adding number of structure and construction conditioning worldwide. sequestration is used for maintaining the average temperature inside a structure by reducing the transfer of heat between conterminous surroundings. also, it reduces carbon footmark by confining heat conduction to the external terrain and exercising lower energy for maintaining an average temperature. Insulation is a material or structure that is used to slow down or prevent the transfer of heat, sound, or electricity from one area to another. In building construction, insulation is used to reduce the amount of heat that escapes or enters the building, thereby reducing energy costs for heating and cooling. Common insulation materials include fiberglass, cellulose, foam, and mineral wool. The effectiveness of insulation is measured by its R-value, which is the measure of its thermal resistance.



List of key players operating in the Insulation Market include:

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Atlas Roofing Company

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Bridgestone Chemitech Co., Ltd.

Firestone Building Products

Sound Seal

K-FLEX S.p.A.

Evonik

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

BYUCKSAN

PT. Bondor Indonesia

Johns Manville

Huntsman International LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

GAF

Ursa

Reciticel Group

Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd.

U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Report Overview

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the request, generally fastening on factors driving, confining, challenging, and giving an occasion to the request. It also offers competitive geography of the request with list of crucial players and the strategies espoused by them for gaining instigation in the request competition. Besides this, the report talks about colorful parts of the request grounded on factors similar as material, operation, and topographies and the names of the leading parts. likewise, the report lists crucial assiduity developments, current sequestration request trends, and other intriguing perceptivity into the request.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Geographic Segment Analysed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Fire Resistant Property of Insulated Buildings to Attract High Market Revenue

Two significant factors are primarily responsible for the global sequestration request growth. These include the adding demand for sequestration in the structure and construction assiduity to maintain the inner temperature and to reduce the carbon footmark of the structure. Secondly, sequestration offers parcels similar as fire, impact, and aural resistance to erecting structures, and this is further anticipated to prop in the expansion of the request in the cast period.

The key business strategies discussed in this market research revolve around-

Which are the key business segments in the global industry?

What are the important elements used to study the business intelligence of the market?

What is the market value of the dominant firms operating in the industry?

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 4.6% 2026 Value Projection USD 79.06 billion Report coverage Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors and latest trends Insulation Market Size in 2018 USD 55.16 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Material, By Application and Regional Insulation Market Growth Drivers Fire Resistant Property of Insulated Buildings to Attract High Market Revenue



Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Attributable to Government-supported Sustainable Infrastructural Development

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the largest sequestration request share on account of the nippy development of profitable bootstrappers that emphasizes explosively on energy- saving results for infrastructural development, supported by indigenous governments. On the other side, the requests in Europe and North America will witness significant growth in the cast period. In 2018, North America generated a profit of USD12.08 billion. According to a lead critic at Fortune Business perceptivity ™, “ This growth is attributed to the adding mindfulness about advantages of sequestration and rise in need for Zero- energy- structures programs set as environmental regulations.

The market report includes:

All-encompassing report of the market

Critical insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborative Efforts and Acquisitions to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with the presence of the top ten companies. Significant insulation market manufacturers are emphasizing on expansion of regional boundaries for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are also entering into strategic collaborations such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others. The primary objective of companies is to produce insulation systems with the help of advanced technologies and materials. Players are also trying to focus on technology up-gradation, improving operational efficiency, and are therefore making considerable investments in research and development of advanced insulation products.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Insulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Mineral Wool Glass Wool Stone Wool Foamed Plastics Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Polyurethane (PU) Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Others Cellulose Aerogels Others



TOC Continued…!

Significant Industry Developments of Insulation Market Include:

July 2017 – The Proudfoot Company, a pioneer in noise control products for concrete based applications situated in Connecticut, the U.S. was acquired by Sound Seal for entering new verticals of the acoustic insulation sector.

November 2019 – The manufacturing facility of Superglass located in Stirling, Scotland, was expanded for increasing the annual production capacity of glass wool insulation up to 60 KT. For this expansion, the company invested about $48 million to support the demand for insulation products across Europe.

