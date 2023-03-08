Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2024 & 2029

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV), By Display Technology (LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED), By Display Size (<5", 5"-10", >10"), By Demand Category (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market is anticipated to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028

Increased sales of luxury and high-end cars and the growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles among consumers are the major drivers for the Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market.

Also, the growing demand for improved consumer expectations in vehicles and technological advancements in smart display technology is expected to boost the growth of Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market for the next five years.



Enhanced Connectivity in Modern Car Drives the Market Growth



Automakers are continuously making efforts to upgrade the existing technology and provide smart features in an automobile that can provide enhanced driving connectivity.

Integration of smartphones with infotainment systems such as Apple CarPlay and Spotify is expected to fuel the demand for smart displays in automobiles. These involve the use of smartphones to efficiently run the operating systems and give the driver complete control to manage the functions present in an automobile.

The ability to connect with smartphones provides easy navigation, easier call answering and access to music, and integration of advanced features with the electronics present in the cockpit. The ongoing developments in the telecommunication industry and the deployment of 5G technology are expected to strengthen the communication networks in Saudi Arabia.

Nowadays, the infotainment system or smart displays are voice-enabled and can be controlled by voice commands. Due to growing advancements in technology and growing consumer awareness about the new technological changes, automobile manufacturers are providing the option to connect to smartphones which is expected to act as a positive factor for the Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market for the next five years.



Increased Focus on Vehicle Safety Accelerates the Market Growth



Automotive displays enhance vehicle safety by offering driver safety functions along with real-time diagnostic and vehicle navigation functions in automotive smart displays.

These smart displays help the drivers to gain information about various parameters of the automobile like battery temperature, engine heat, tire pressure indicators, and fuel capacity, and make informed decisions to ensure the smooth functioning of automobiles.

The government is also focusing on increasing the safety of passengers in an automobile and releasing safety laws to lower the number of road accidents across the country. Therefore, an increased focus on vehicle safety is expected to fuel the demand for the Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market in the forecast period.



Ongoing Advancements in Technology Support the High Market Demand



Major market players invest a significant percentage of their revenue in innovation and technology and are working on introducing slim and sleek designs for displays, interiors, and dashboards in the vehicle.

An increase in awareness about the importance of advanced and safety functions in vehicles to prevent road accidents is making automobile manufacturers and consumers actively install automotive smart displays in vehicles.

Market players are working on integrating the internet of things and wireless solutions into the automotive smart display. The enhanced focus on vehicle safety and performance by manufacturers and high-end investments in research and development activities is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market.

DENSO CORPORATION.

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

LG Display Co., Ltd.

YAZAKI Corporation

Valeo SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Display Corporation

Borg Warner Inc.

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Display Technology:

LCD

TFT-LCD

OLED

Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Display Size:

< 5"

5"-10"

>10"

Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

