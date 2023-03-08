Industrial Fabrics Market Size Expected to Rise USD 209.48 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial fabrics market size is projected to grow from $136.55 billion in 2021 to $209.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Industrial Fabrics Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2028.”

The industrial fabrics market refers to the production and sale of fabrics that are specifically designed for use in industrial applications. These fabrics are typically made from materials such as polyester, nylon, aramid, and other synthetic fibers that provide high strength, durability, and resistance to harsh conditions such as heat, chemicals, and abrasion.

Industrial fabrics find a wide range of applications in various industries, including construction, transportation, aerospace, automotive, marine, agriculture, and healthcare. The industrial fabrics market is driven by factors such as growing demand for high-performance materials, increasing industrialization, and rising investment in infrastructure development.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Industrial Fabrics Market:

R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd. (Stockport, UK)

Fitesa (Peine, Germany)

Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg (Achen, Germany)

Freudenberg & Co. Kg (Weinhiem, Germany)

Toray Industries Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Johns Manville (Colorado, U.S)

Habasit AG (Reinach, Switzerland)

Forbo International SA

Ahlstrom Munksjö

Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc. (Florida, United States)

ContiTech AG (Hanover, Germany)

DuPont (Michigan, U.S)

Market Scope:

The scope of the industrial fabrics market is quite broad, as these fabrics find a wide range of applications in various industries. Some of the key factors that contribute to the growth and expansion of this market include:

Increasing demand for high-performance materials: Industrial fabrics are designed to offer superior strength, durability, and resistance to harsh conditions, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. With the increasing demand for high-performance materials in various industries, the demand for industrial fabrics is expected to grow in the coming years.

Industrial fabrics are designed to offer superior strength, durability, and resistance to harsh conditions, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. With the increasing demand for high-performance materials in various industries, the demand for industrial fabrics is expected to grow in the coming years. Rapid industrialization: With the growth of manufacturing and construction industries in various regions around the world, there is a growing need for materials that can withstand harsh environments and heavy use. Industrial fabrics are often used in these industries for applications such as conveyor belts, filtration, and structural reinforcement.

With the growth of manufacturing and construction industries in various regions around the world, there is a growing need for materials that can withstand harsh environments and heavy use. Industrial fabrics are often used in these industries for applications such as conveyor belts, filtration, and structural reinforcement. Investment in infrastructure development: As governments and private companies invest in infrastructure development, there is a growing need for materials that can be used in construction, transportation, and other applications. Industrial fabrics are often used in these projects for applications such as geotextiles, tarps, and covers.

As governments and private companies invest in infrastructure development, there is a growing need for materials that can be used in construction, transportation, and other applications. Industrial fabrics are often used in these projects for applications such as geotextiles, tarps, and covers. Technological advancements: Advances in manufacturing technology have made it possible to produce industrial fabrics with greater precision and efficiency. This has helped to reduce production costs and improve the quality of industrial fabrics, making them more attractive to a wider range of industries.

Overall, the scope of the industrial fabrics market is expected to continue expanding as demand for these materials grows in various industries around the world.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.3 % 2028 Value Projection USD 209.48 Billion Base Year 2020 Industrial Fabrics Market Size in 2021 USD 136.55 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Industrial Fabrics Industry Growth Drivers Skyrocketing Growth of the Auto Industry to Power the Asia Pacific Market Development of Composite Fabrics for the Auto Industry to Fuel Growth

Drivers:



Development of Composite Fabrics for the Auto Industry to Fuel Growth

With the clamor for augmenting sustainability in the automotive industry heightening, leading automakers and vehicle component suppliers are ramping up their innovation capacities to develop and incorporate composite industrial fabrics in their vehicles. For example, Renault, the French auto giant, recently announced that it had developed a fabric for its Zoé subcompact vehicle fully made up of recycled materials. Thus, the growing employment of waste materials in the manufacturing of sustainable textiles for automotive applications is opening new doors of innovation in this market.

Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material prices: The cost of raw materials used in industrial fabrics, such as polyester, nylon, and aramid fibers, can be volatile and subject to fluctuations in supply and demand. This can lead to higher production costs and impact profitability for manufacturers.

The cost of raw materials used in industrial fabrics, such as polyester, nylon, and aramid fibers, can be volatile and subject to fluctuations in supply and demand. This can lead to higher production costs and impact profitability for manufacturers. Environmental concerns: The manufacturing and disposal of industrial fabrics can have a significant environmental impact, especially if they are not recycled or disposed of properly. This has led to increasing concerns among consumers and governments about the sustainability of industrial fabrics.

The manufacturing and disposal of industrial fabrics can have a significant environmental impact, especially if they are not recycled or disposed of properly. This has led to increasing concerns among consumers and governments about the sustainability of industrial fabrics. Competition from alternative materials: Industrial fabrics face competition from alternative materials such as metals, plastics, and composites that can offer similar or better performance in certain applications. This can limit the growth of the industrial fabrics market in certain industries.

Industrial fabrics face competition from alternative materials such as metals, plastics, and composites that can offer similar or better performance in certain applications. This can limit the growth of the industrial fabrics market in certain industries. Lack of awareness: Some industries and applications may not be aware of the benefits of using industrial fabrics, which can limit their adoption and impact market growth. Increasing awareness and education about the advantages of industrial fabrics can help to overcome this barrier.

Regional Insights:

The global industrial fabrics market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Here are some regional insights:

North America: The market in North America is expected to grow steadily due to the presence of established manufacturing and construction industries. The United States is a major contributor to the market in this region, with a strong demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as transportation, aerospace, and healthcare.

The market in North America is expected to grow steadily due to the presence of established manufacturing and construction industries. The United States is a major contributor to the market in this region, with a strong demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as transportation, aerospace, and healthcare. Europe: The industrial fabrics market in Europe is expected to experience moderate growth due to the presence of mature manufacturing and construction industries. The region has a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, which may drive demand for eco-friendly industrial fabrics.

The industrial fabrics market in Europe is expected to experience moderate growth due to the presence of mature manufacturing and construction industries. The region has a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, which may drive demand for eco-friendly industrial fabrics. Asia Pacific: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing industrialization and infrastructure development in countries such as China and India. The region has a large manufacturing base, which drives demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as filtration, conveyor belts, and geotextiles.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing industrialization and infrastructure development in countries such as China and India. The region has a large manufacturing base, which drives demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as filtration, conveyor belts, and geotextiles. Latin America: The industrial fabrics market in Latin America is expected to experience moderate growth due to the presence of developing economies and increasing investment in infrastructure. The region has a strong focus on agriculture, which drives demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as crop protection and irrigation.

The industrial fabrics market in Latin America is expected to experience moderate growth due to the presence of developing economies and increasing investment in infrastructure. The region has a strong focus on agriculture, which drives demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as crop protection and irrigation. Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow moderately due to the presence of established oil and gas industries and increasing investment in infrastructure. The region has a harsh climate, which drives demand for industrial fabrics in applications such as tarps, covers, and awnings.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Fiber Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Fabrics Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Industrial Fabrics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Fiber Type (Value) Polyamide Polyester Aramid Composites Others By Application (Value) Conveyor Belts Transmission Belts Protective Apparel Automotive Flame Resistant Apparel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…

