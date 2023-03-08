Walden Biosciences To Present at 5th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that members of its senior scientific leadership will participate in the 5th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development taking place from March 7-9, 2023 in Boston, Mass.



Thomas Miller, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Research, Walden Biosciences, will deliver the following presentation:

Title: Drugging the Undruggable: Preserving & Restoring Kidney Function Date/Time: March 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST

“I am looking forward to discussing the potential therapeutic benefit of activating dynamin to restore podocyte function to maintain kidney tissue function and integrity in the face of ongoing injury,” stated Dr. Miller. “Walden Biosciences is developing an orally-administered, small molecule therapeutic to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells, which when damaged are key drivers of kidney disease.”



Alexander Duncan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Walden Biosciences, will participate in the following panel discussion:

Title: Interrogating Diverse Preclinical Models to Understand Pathophysiology & Screen Targets Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST Participants: Alexander Duncan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Walden Biosciences

Matthew Breyer, Distinguished Scientist, Johnson & Johnson

Hermann Haller, President, MDI Biological Laboratory

“I am delighted to join with my colleagues to share, review, and debate the best animal models for recapitulating the complex architecture to test therapeutic efficacy in chronic kidney diseases. The acceptance of proteinuria reduction as an approvable endpoint and the unprecedented, accelerated approvals are a potential game changer for drug development for the treatment of orphan kidney diseases,” said Dr. Duncan. "How we use preclinical models to understand and develop novel specialty medicines for proteinuric kidney diseases will be key to success.”



About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat kidney diseases. Founded by world-renowned renal disease experts, Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s clinical-stage program is a humanized antibody that inhibits suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second most advanced program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. In addition to the suPAR and dynamin programs, Walden also has a novel anti-fibrotic biologic in preclinical research. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies to transform the treatment of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.



Investor Contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

Media Contacts

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro

Robert.Stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

-OR-

Helen O’Gorman

Helen.O’Gorman@fticonsulting.com



