Sernova Announces Initial Islet Transplantation in First Two Patients Enrolled in Second Cohort of its U.S. Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Third patient now implanted with higher capacity, 10-chamber Cell Pouch



Company anticipates first interim data from second cohort in Q4 2023

LONDON, Ontario, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, announced today that the first two patients in the second cohort of its active U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (“T1D”) and hypoglycemia unawareness (the “T1D Study”) received their first islet transplant into the higher capacity 10-channel Cell Pouch™. These patients will be monitored for safety and efficacy for three months after which a second dose of islets is anticipated to be transplanted in accordance with the protocol. Additionally, a third enrolled patient has now been implanted with the higher capacity Cell Pouch and awaits islet transplant in the coming weeks.

In November 2022, the Company announced the addition of a second cohort and protocol amendment for its T1D Study. The amended protocol includes a second cohort of up to seven patients for the transplant of islets into Sernova’s higher-capacity Cell Pouch. Enrollment for the new second cohort has occurred rapidly with approximately half of the patients already completed.

The amended protocol to use the 10-channel Cell Pouch enables optimized dosing and shorter efficacy evaluation periods to ultimately decrease time to key efficacy endpoints. These endpoints include survival of transplanted islet cells, reduction of severe hypoglycemic episodes, and changes in HbA1c, serum C-peptide production, and insulin requirements. The higher capacity 10-channel Cell Pouch provides greater than 50% more capacity relative to the Cell Pouches used for the T1D Study’s first cohort.

“I am excited to apply the learnings from the first patient cohort, including implementation of the higher capacity Cell Pouch, which enables us to optimize the dose and concentration of islets to achieve our clinical objectives with these patients,” said Dr. Piotr Witkowski, Clinical Trial Principal Investigator and Director of the Pancreatic Islet Transplant Program at the University of Chicago. “I look forward to reporting the first interim results of the second patient cohort.”

Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sernova, added, “With the first two patients transplanted and a third patient now implanted with the higher capacity Cell Pouch, we are pleased to see the successful results of our patient enrollment acceleration strategy and are driving to complete full enrollment as expeditiously as possible. We look forward to presenting our next readout of interim results.”

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, the Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has demonstrated its potential to be a ‘functional cure’ for people with T1D in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec SE entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cells) based islet replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova continues to progress two additional development programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System: a cell therapy for hypothyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex vivo lentiviral factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

