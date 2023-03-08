KVH TracNet Wins Editors’ Choice in Third-Annual Best Elex Awards

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four leading titles in leisure marine media - Boating, Yachting, Cruising World, and Salt Water Sportsman - awarded KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) and its groundbreaking TracNet™ hybrid connectivity terminals “Editors’ Choice” in the third-annual Best Elex Awards. The program honors exceptional electronics and technology in the leisure marine industry.



Two of the eight judges awarded a perfect score to KVH’s TracNet hybrid solution. David Schmidt, electronics editor of Yachting magazine, stated, “The most impressive feature is the antennas’ ability to seamlessly jump between cellular, Wi-Fi and VSAT networks, all with the lowest-cost routing and user experience in mind.”

The TracNet product line features three terminals: the ultra-compact 37 cm TracNet H30, the compact 60 cm TracNet H60, and the 1-meter TracNet H90. The innovative terminals feature integrated satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology with intelligent, automatic switching to keep boats connected to the best available communication option. The product line is the first to offer a fully integrated hybrid maritime solution of this type, utilizing an algorithm that assesses factors such as availability, cost, and quality of data connection to continually deliver the best performance. Single-cable install, tuned reflectors, multi-axis stabilization, stabilized skew, digital IMUs, and a commercial-grade rotary joint with continuous azimuth facilitates seamless connectivity in both calm and challenging conditions. Boaters enjoy outstanding connectivity at the dock, underway, offshore, and during ocean crossings.

Mark Woodhead, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KVH, states, “We are delighted to be recognized in the Best Elex award program. KVH’s TracNet hybrid product line introduced in July 2022, delivered a new standard for connectivity and reliability for all types of leisure boats worldwide. We appreciate the judges’ recognition of our focus on user experience and seamless, intelligent switching. We’re proud to offer a solution that allows boaters to be always connected.”

Leisure boats and yachts with KVH ONE™ and TracNet on board enjoy 276 million sq. km (106+ million sq. miles) of satellite coverage using KVH’s global, layered HTS network, powered by Intelsat. The network offers VSAT speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up). Subscribers also enjoy integrated support for 5G/LTE cellular service in 150+ countries as well as the flexibility to add user-supplied SIM cards for local service. Plus, TracNet terminals can connect to shore-based Wi-Fi networks using the integrated Wi-Fi bridge for additional speed and cost-saving benefits.

