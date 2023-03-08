[Latest News] Conductive Inks Market to Reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2028 | Expected to Exhibit 4.2% CAGR

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conductive inks market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 2.53 billion in 2021 to USD 3.37 billion by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Conductive Inks Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, the ink has gained traction across applications Conductive inks are made of conductive materials such as silver, copper, carbon, and graphene, and are used in a wide range of applications such as printed circuit boards, touchscreens, sensors, photovoltaic cells, and RFID tags. Moreover, the product has become highly sought-after for energy storage components globally.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Creative Materials Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Heraeus Holding (Hanau, Germany)

Poly-ink (Paris, France)

CHASM (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Johnson Matthey (London, U.K.)

Vorbeck Materials Corp. (Maryland, U.S.)

Daicel Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

NovaCentrix (Texas, U.S.)

Adnano Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Karnataka, India)

Sun Chemical (New Jersey, U.S.)

PV Nano Cell Ltd. (Migdal HaEmek, Israel)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.37 Billion Base Year 2021 Conductive Inks Market Size in 2021 USD 2.53 billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Application and Regional Conductive Inks Market Growth Drivers New Conductive Polymer Ink Paves Way for Next-Generation Printed Electronics Rapid Growth in the Electronics Industry Will Drive Market

Segments

Type, Application, and Region are Studied

The conductive inks market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into silver, copper, carbon, and graphene inks. By application, the market is segmented into photovoltaic cells, membrane switches, RFID tags, sensors, printed circuit boards, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

In terms of type, the market is fragmented into copper inks, silver inks, conductive polymer inks, carbon/graphene inks, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into RFID, automotive, membrane switches, photovoltaics, and others.

With respect to region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report is prepared with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The use of primary sources, such as interviews with key opinion leaders has boosted the dynamics and insights with respect to trends. The report includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases, annual reports, and paid databases. The report also delves into top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast market size, revenues, and growth of major players in the landscape.

Drivers and Restraints



The conductive inks market is being driven by several factors, including:

1. Increasing demand for electronic devices: The growing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables is driving the demand for conductive inks. These inks are used in a wide range of electronic components such as printed circuit boards, touchscreens, and sensors.

2. Need for lightweight and flexible electronic components: Conductive inks enable the creation of lightweight and flexible electronic components, which are in high demand in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace.

3. Advancements in technology: The development of new materials and printing techniques has expanded the range of applications for conductive inks, making them suitable for a wider range of industries and applications.

4. Cost savings and environmental benefits: The use of conductive inks allows for a reduction in the amount of material needed, which can lead to cost savings and environmental benefits such as reduced waste

Regional Insights

Expansion of Electronics Sector to Underscore Asia Pacific Market Growth

Emerging economies, such as China and India, are slated to spearhead the adoption of touch screens, photovoltaics, and microelectronics. The trend for consumer electronics will underpin the Asia Pacific conductive inks market growth during the assessment period. Besides, robust government policies to curb fossil fuel consumption will bolster regional growth.

North America industry outlook will be strong with the presence of leading companies across the U.S. and Canada. Industry players are likely to bank on the penetration of automotive players such as Tesla and Ford. An exponential rise in the footfall of electric vehicles will drive the trend for inks. Surging demand for advanced features in the auto sector will further the penetration of conductive inks.

Prominent players envisage Europe as an investment hub on the back of the rising footprint of renewable energy. According to SolarPower Europe, the solar industry in the region witnessed an 11% surge in 2020, adding 18.7 Gigawatts of energy generation capacity through solar photovoltaic modules. Amidst the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, bullish government measures could add fillip to the business outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Players to Inject Funds into Product Rollouts to Bolster Footfall

Leading companies are poised to up their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities and technological advancements. The market’s competitiveness indicates key players could invest in geographical expansion and product portfolio expansion.

