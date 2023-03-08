CanLift Addresses Telehandler Shortage and Expands Product Line with XCMG’s Latest Heavy Equipment

Burlington, Ontario, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift”), a family-owned aerial equipment and material handling company, welcomes two new XCMG telehandlers to its product line this spring 2023. With the XTF1056K and XTF1256K telehandlers available for rent and sale, CanLift aims to solve the current telehandler shortage and provide customers with efficient and versatile solutions for their material handling needs.

"We are excited to announce the latest additions to our fleet, two telehandlers that are set to enhance CanLift's product line," said Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift. "With a current telehandler shortage, we are confident that these machines will not only address the pressing need but also provide our clients with exceptional performance and reliability."

The XTF1056K and XTF1256K telehandlers offer unparalleled efficiency, allowing operators to handle and move heavy materials with ease. With a reliable 130.1 hp Cummins engine and the ability to attach multiple accessories with a hydraulic quick coupler, these telehandlers are sure to become a go-to solution for many industries.

With a lift capacity of 12,000 lbs, a 56-foot reach and a levelling range of ±10°, the XTF1256K telehandler is a versatile solution that can handle even the toughest terrain.

CanLift is a family-owned, Canadian company located in Burlington and London, Ontario. With over a decade of experience in the industry, CanLift is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality of equipment and services.

CanLift’s XTF1256K telehandler will be at ConExpo in Las Vegas, NV from March 14-18, 2023. The telehandler will be at XCMG’s booth #F9413.

To visit CanLift and demo the equipment, call 1-877-338-5438 or email: sales@canlift.ca. More information can also be found online at canlift.ca and en.xcmg.com.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada. The company offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts, and telehandlers from manufacturers like XCMG, Skyjack, Genie, JLG, and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry.

XCMG: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. Since then, XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities located in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan, and China. XCMG has developed into one of the industry's largest, influential, and competitive manufacturers with the most diverse selection of heavy machinery in the world.

