Stella-Jones Reports 2022 Year-End Results Anchored in Strong Business Fundamentals

Sales of $3,065 million, up 11%, driven by infrastructure-related product category sales



EBITDA (1) up 12% to $448 million, from $400 million in 2021

Net income reached $241 million , or $3.93 per share

Acquired wood utility pole manufacturing business of Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.

Quarterly cash dividend increased 15% to $0.23 per share



MONTREAL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“Stella-Jones concluded 2022 on a very strong note, and I am proud of the robust performance we delivered as a Company,” said Eric Vachon, President and CEO of Stella-Jones. “Our fourth quarter sales continued their upward trajectory, reflecting more than a 25% organic increase in utility poles sales, sustained growth in railway ties sales and better than anticipated residential lumber sales. Our exceptional results in 2022 can be credited to several contributors, from the efforts of our dedicated team to our expansive North American network. In a year of challenging market and macroeconomic conditions, our proven ability to procure the fibre required to meet customer demand and pass through cost increases were true keystones of our success, and a testament to the resilient character of our business model.”

“Our strong performance was further bolstered by the contributions of our most recent accretive acquisitions. The timely addition of Cahaba has allowed us to seize growth opportunities, while Texas Electric Cooperatives' pole treating facility represents a strategic addition to our network, and I am very pleased with its contribution thus far,” added Mr. Vachon. “2022 marks a 22nd consecutive year of increased sales for Stella-Jones and the completion of the first year of our three-year plan, marked by exceptional utility poles sales growth, which we expect will continue in 2023. From where we stand, we are well on our way to meet or exceed our objectives, and remain favourably positioned for the future, with continued growth in sales, profitability and in turn, shareholder value,” he concluded.

Financial Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data and margins) Q4-22 Q4-21 2022 2021 Sales 665 545 3,065 2,750 Gross profit(1) 112 65 524 456 Gross profit margin(1) 16.8% 11.9% 17.1% 16.6% EBITDA(1) 87 52 448 400 EBITDA margin(1) 13.1% 9.5% 14.6% 14.5% Operating income 61 32 359 326 Operating income margin(1) 9.2% 5.9% 11.7% 11.9% Net income for the period 36 22 241 227 Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.61 0.34 3.93 3.49 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic, in ‘000s) 59,449 64,292 61,421 65,002

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 22% to $665 million, compared to sales of $545 million for the same period in 2021. Excluding the $34 million favourable impact of currency conversion and the contribution from the acquisitions of Cahaba Pressure Treated Forest Products, Inc. and Cahaba Timber, Inc. (together "Cahaba") and Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (“TEC”) of $19 million, pressure-treated wood sales rose $60 million, or 12%. The growth was driven by the sales of the Company’s infrastructure-related businesses, namely utility poles, railway ties and industrial products, which grew by 17% compared to the same period last year. Higher pricing across all product categories, particularly utility poles and railway ties, and increased demand for utility poles were partially offset by lower railway ties and residential lumber volumes.

Pressure-treated wood products:

Utility poles ( 49% of Q4-22 sales) : Utility poles sales amounted to $326 million, up from $227 million for the same period last year. Excluding the currency conversion effect and the contribution from the acquisitions, sales increased 27%, mainly driven by higher pricing and, to a lesser extent, increased volumes.





: Utility poles sales amounted to $326 million, up from $227 million for the same period last year. Excluding the currency conversion effect and the contribution from the acquisitions, sales increased 27%, mainly driven by higher pricing and, to a lesser extent, increased volumes. Railway ties (24% of Q4-22 sales) : Sales of railway ties amounted to $161 million, versus $147 million in the corresponding period last year. Excluding the currency conversion effect, sales of railway ties increased by 2%, attributable to improved pricing for both Class 1 and non-Class 1 business, largely offset by lower volumes, particularly from Class 1 customers.





: Sales of railway ties amounted to $161 million, versus $147 million in the corresponding period last year. Excluding the currency conversion effect, sales of railway ties increased by 2%, attributable to improved pricing for both Class 1 and non-Class 1 business, largely offset by lower volumes, particularly from Class 1 customers. Residential lumber ( 15% of Q4-22 sales) : Residential lumber sales totaled $100 million, down from $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, sales decreased 8%, attributable to lower sales volumes as pricing was relatively unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.





: Residential lumber sales totaled $100 million, down from $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, sales decreased 8%, attributable to lower sales volumes as pricing was relatively unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Industrial products (5% of Q4-22 sales): Industrial product sales amounted to $32 million, up compared to the $25 million of sales generated a year ago, primarily due to higher project-related bridge and crossing sales.



Logs and lumber:

Logs and lumber (7% of Q4-22 sales): Logs and lumber sales totaled $46 million, up 13% compared to the same period last year, mainly attributable to higher log sales.



Gross profit(1) was $112 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $65 million, in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a margin(1) of 16.8% and 11.9% respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to pricing gains outpacing cost increases in the fourth quarter of 2022 for certain infrastructure-related product categories, as well as the improvement in the gross profit of residential lumber compared to the marginal gross profit generated in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross profit of residential lumber in the fourth quarter of 2021 was impacted by the drop in demand in the second half of the year and the resulting higher cost of inventory on hand. Acquisitions and the effect of the positive currency conversion further contributed to the higher gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income totaled $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus operating income of $32 million in the corresponding period of 2021 while EBITDA(1) increased to $87 million, compared to $52 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $36 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to net income of $22 million, or $0.34 per share, in the corresponding period of 2021.

2022 RESULTS

Sales in 2022 were up 11% to $3,065 million, compared to $2,750 million in 2021. Excluding the impact of the Cahaba and TEC acquisitions of $66 million and the currency conversion of $73 million, pressure-treated wood sales rose $206 million or 8%. Infrastructure-related sales grew by 14%, while residential lumber sales were lower compared to the record high sales in 2021. Pricing gains across all infrastructure-related product categories and increased maintenance and project-related demand for utility poles were partially offset by lower sales volumes for railway ties and residential lumber. The decrease in logs and lumber sales was largely driven by lower lumber sales activity compared to the prior year.

Pressure-treated wood products:

Utility poles ( 40% of 2022 sales) : Utility poles sales increased to $1,227 million in 2022, compared to sales of $925 million in 2021. Excluding the contribution from the acquisitions of Cahaba and TEC in 2022, and the currency conversion effect, utility poles sales increased by $197 million, or 21%, driven by upward sales price adjustments in response to higher costs and increased maintenance and project-related demand, particularly for Southern Yellow Pine poles in the U.S. south east.





: Utility poles sales increased to $1,227 million in 2022, compared to sales of $925 million in 2021. Excluding the contribution from the acquisitions of Cahaba and TEC in 2022, and the currency conversion effect, utility poles sales increased by $197 million, or 21%, driven by upward sales price adjustments in response to higher costs and increased maintenance and project-related demand, particularly for Southern Yellow Pine poles in the U.S. south east. Railway ties ( 24% of 2022 sales) : Railway ties sales were $750 million in 2022, compared to sales of $700 million in 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, railway ties sales increased $27 million, or 4%, due to favourable sales price adjustments, largely to cover higher fibre and preservative costs, offset in part by reduced maintenance demand of certain Class 1 customers.





: Railway ties sales were $750 million in 2022, compared to sales of $700 million in 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, railway ties sales increased $27 million, or 4%, due to favourable sales price adjustments, largely to cover higher fibre and preservative costs, offset in part by reduced maintenance demand of certain Class 1 customers. Residential lumber ( 24% of 2022 sales) : Sales in the residential lumber category decreased to $744 million in 2022, compared to sales of $773 million in 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, residential lumber sales decreased $36 million, or 5%, driven by the slower start to the 2022 season and lower pricing compared to the market-driven record prices in the first half of 2021. While sales in 2022 were lower compared to 2021, they were up over 55% compared to sales of $471 million generated in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.





: Sales in the residential lumber category decreased to $744 million in 2022, compared to sales of $773 million in 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, residential lumber sales decreased $36 million, or 5%, driven by the slower start to the 2022 season and lower pricing compared to the market-driven record prices in the first half of 2021. While sales in 2022 were lower compared to 2021, they were up over 55% compared to sales of $471 million generated in the pre-pandemic period of 2019. Industrial products (5% of 2022 sales): Industrial product sales increased to $143 million in 2022 compared to sales of $121 million in 2021. Excluding the currency conversion effect, industrial product sales rose by $18 million, or 15%, largely stemming from increased sales for pilings, timbers and bridges.



Logs and lumber:

Logs and lumber (7% of 2022 sales): Sales in the logs and lumber product category were $201 million in 2022, down from $231 million in 2021. The decrease in sales was largely due to lower lumber trading activity compared to last year.

Gross profit(1) was $524 million in 2022 compared to $456 million in 2021, representing a margin(1) of 17.1% and 16.6%, respectively. The increase in gross profit, in absolute dollars and as a percentage of sales, was largely attributable to favourable price adjustments realized for infrastructure-related product categories, which outpaced higher costs. The increase in absolute dollars was partially offset by lower demand for railway ties, residential lumber and logs and lumber. The full year contribution of the Cahaba acquisition and the positive impact of the currency conversion also benefited gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Operating income totaled $359 million in 2022 versus operating income of $326 million in 2021 while EBITDA(1) increased 12% to $448 million in 2022, compared to $400 million in 2021. Despite the higher EBITDA, the EBITDA margin(1) in 2022 remained relatively unchanged at 14.6% versus 14.5% in 2021 as it was impacted by other losses recognized in the year. Excluding other losses of eight million dollars, primarily related to the retirement of idled equipment, the Company's EBITDA margin was closer to its target of 15% in 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

During the year ended December 31, 2022, Stella-Jones generated cash from operations of $255 million. It used its operating cashflows and available credit to invest in capital expenditures, acquire two businesses, Dinsmore Trucking group and TEC, and return $230 million of capital to shareholders through share buybacks and the payment of dividends. In 2022, the dividend paid amounted to $0.80 per share, representing an 11% increase compared to 2021. As at December 31, 2022, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio(1) was 2.5x and the Company had available liquidity of $259 million (US$191 million).

Subsequent to year-end, the Company amended and restated the U.S. Farm Credit Agreement to increase the amount available under the credit facilities to US$550 million and to extend the term of U.S. Farm Revolving Credit Facility to March 3, 2028.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

On November 8, 2022, the TSX accepted Stella-Jones’ Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 5,000,000 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 14, 2022 and ending November 13, 2023, representing approximately 9.6% of the public float of its common shares.

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 828,257 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $36 million, under its NCIB then in effect. In 2022, the Company repurchased 4,696,312 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $181 million, under its NCIBs then in effect.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED 15% TO $0.23 PER SHARE

On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.

2022-2024 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES: PROGRESS IN 2022

In 2022, the Company made important strides in the achievement of the Company’s 2022-2024 financial objectives, as summarized in the table below. Its strong 2022 performance places the Company on a solid footing for 2023 and positions it favourably to meet or exceed the financial objectives set for 2022 to 2024. The Company will provide more insights on the above at its upcoming Investor Day on May 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

(in millions of dollars, except percentages) 2022-2024 Financial Objectives

published March 9, 2022 (2) 2022 Result Sales $2,700-$3,000 $3,065 Target met Infrastructure-Related Businesses 75-80% of sales 69% In Progress Residential Lumber 20-25% of sales 24% Target met EBITDA margin (1) > 15% 14.6% In Progress Utility Poles Growth Capex $90-$100 $33 In Progress Return to Shareholders $500-$600 $230 In Progress Net Debt-to-EBITDA (1) 2.0x-2.5x 2.5x Target met

(2) Refer to the 2021 Annual MD&A for further details and assumptions used in preparing the 2022-2024 financial objectives.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such items include, among others: general political, economic and business conditions, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, product selling prices, availability and cost of raw materials, climate change, failure to recruit and retain qualified workforce, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats, changes in foreign currency rates, the ability of the Company to raise capital and factors and assumptions referenced herein and in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes after the date hereof.

Note to readers: The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as management’s discussion and analysis are available on Stella-Jones’ website at www.stella-jones.com .

Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, except earnings per common share) For the

three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the

years

ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Sales 665 545 3,065 2,750 Expenses Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization (3 months - $21 (2021 - $17) and 12 months - $74 (2021 - $63)) 553 480 2,541 2,294 Selling and administrative (including depreciation and amortization (3 months - $5 (2021 - $3) and 12 months - $15 (2021 - $11)) 44 32 157 127 Other losses, net 7 1 8 3 604 513 2,706 2,424 Operating income 61 32 359 326 Financial expenses 11 6 33 23 Income before income taxes 50 26 326 303 Income tax expense Current 15 (4 ) 79 64 Deferred (1 ) 8 6 12 14 4 85 76 Net income 36 22 241 227 Basic and diluted earnings per common share 0.61 0.34 3.93 3.49





Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Accounts receivable 287 230 Inventories 1,238 1,106 Income taxes receivable — 9 Other current assets 58 43 1,583 1,388 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 755 629 Right-of-use assets 160 138 Intangible assets 171 158 Goodwill 369 341 Derivative financial instruments 29 3 Other non-current assets 6 8 3,073 2,665 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 201 162 Income taxes payable 7 1 Current portion of long-term debt 1 33 Current portion of lease liabilities 41 35 Current portion of provisions and other long-term liabilities 9 11 259 242 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 940 701 Lease liabilities 126 109 Deferred income taxes 158 137 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 26 15 Employee future benefits 7 13 1,516 1,217 Shareholders’ equity Capital stock 194 208 Retained earnings 1,192 1,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income 171 79 1,557 1,448 3,073 2,665





Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) Operating activities Net income 241 227 Adjustments for Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 31 25 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 42 38 Amortization of intangible assets 16 11 Financial expenses 33 23 Income tax expense 85 76 Other 9 (12 ) 457 388 Changes in non-cash working capital components Accounts receivable (43 ) (19 ) Inventories (75 ) (21 ) Other current assets (9 ) (7 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22 24 (105 ) (23 ) Interest paid (32 ) (23 ) Income taxes paid (65 ) (91 ) 255 251 Financing activities Proceeds from short-term debt — 125 Repayment of short-term debt — (123 ) Net change in revolving credit facilities 139 (13 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 63 247 Repayment of long-term debt (33 ) (105 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (41 ) (35 ) Dividends on common shares (49 ) (47 ) Repurchase of common shares (180 ) (108 ) Other — 1 (101 ) (58 ) Investing activities Business combinations (46 ) (129 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (97 ) (48 ) Additions of intangible assets (11 ) (16 ) (154 ) (193 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the year — — Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of year — — Cash and cash equivalents – End of year — —



NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of “specified financial measures” (as defined therein).

The below-described non-GAAP measures have no standardized meaning under GAAP and are not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company’s method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by others, and, accordingly, the definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures include:

Gross profit : Sales less cost of sales

: Sales less cost of sales EBITDA : Operating income before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets (also referred to as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)

: Operating income before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets (also referred to as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) Net debt: Sum of long-term debt and lease liabilities (including the current portion)



Non-GAAP ratios include:

Gross profit margin : Gross profit divided by sales for the corresponding period

: Gross profit divided by sales for the corresponding period EBITDA margin : EBITDA divided by sales for the corresponding period

: EBITDA divided by sales for the corresponding period Net debt-to-EBITDA: Net debt divided by trailing 12-month (TTM) EBITDA



Other specified financial measures include:

Operating income margin: Operating income divided by sales for the corresponding period



Management considers these non-GAAP and other financial measures to be useful information to assist knowledgeable investors to understand the Company’s operating results, financial position and cash flows as they provide a supplemental measure of its performance. Management uses non-GAAP and other financial measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets, to assess the Company’s ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to evaluate senior management’s performance. More specifically:

Gross profit and gross profit margin: The Company uses these financial measures to evaluate its ongoing operational performance.

The Company uses these financial measures to evaluate its ongoing operational performance. EBITDA and EBITDA margin: The Company believes these measures provide investors with useful information because they are common industry measures, used by investors and analysts to measure a company’s ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. These measures are also key metrics of the Company's operational and financial performance.

The Company believes these measures provide investors with useful information because they are common industry measures, used by investors and analysts to measure a company’s ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. These measures are also key metrics of the Company's operational and financial performance. Net debt and net debt-to EBITDA: The Company believes these measures are indicators of the financial leverage of the Company.



The following tables present the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of operating income to EBITDA

(in millions of dollars) Three-month periods ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income 61 32 359 326 Depreciation and amortization 26 20 89 74 EBITDA 87 52 448 400





Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt

(in millions of dollars) Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Long-term debt, including current portion 941 734 Add: Lease liabilities, including current portion 167 144 Net Debt 1,108 878 EBITDA (TTM) 448 400 Net Debt-to-EBITDA 2.5x 2.2x



