Automotive Fuel Injectors Sales to Surpass USD 112.5 Billion by 2033; Passenger Cars Leads the Global Share: Fact.MR

Rockville, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for automotive fuel injectors stands at a market value of US$ 65.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 112.5 billion by 2033-end. As per this latest analysis by Fact.MR, the global automotive fuel injectors market is projected to exhibit expansion at a healthy 5.6% CAGR over the next ten years.



At the conclusion of the compression stroke of an internal combustion engine, fuel injectors for automobiles atomize and inject gasoline into the cylinder to initiate combustion and produce power. These components, which are widely employed in all current engine types used in the automobile industry, are crucial to the proper operation of an internal combustion engine.

Governments throughout the world have implemented strict emission requirements to limit the environmental impact of vehicle emissions as a result of rising carbon dioxide (CO2) and other toxic gas emissions from automobiles caused by internal combustion engines.

The demand for automotive fuel injectors is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the following drivers:

Government regulations to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency have led to a higher demand for fuel injectors in the automotive industry. Moreover, with the rising demand for automobiles, the demand for automotive fuel injectors has also increased. This is because fuel injectors are an essential component of vehicles that use internal combustion engines.

Advances in fuel injector technology, such as the development of electronic fuel injectors, have led to increased efficiency and performance in vehicles. This has also driven the demand for fuel injectors.

With the growing awareness of environmental issues, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles. This has driven the demand for fuel injectors that are designed to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency.

With rising disposable income, consumers are able to afford more expensive cars, which often come equipped with advanced fuel injector systems. This has driven the demand for automotive fuel injectors.

The trend towards smaller, more efficient engines with higher power outputs has also driven the demand for advanced fuel injector technology to achieve these goals.



The automotive fuel injectors market also faces several restraints, including:

Fuel injectors are expensive components, which can add to the overall cost of the vehicle. This can be a barrier to adoption for some consumers, especially in price-sensitive markets.

Fuel injectors require regular maintenance and may need to be replaced periodically. This can add to the ongoing maintenance costs of a vehicle.

As alternative fuel technologies such as electric and hybrid vehicles gain popularity, the demand for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles is expected to decline. This could result in a decrease in demand for fuel injectors.

The automotive fuel injector market is highly dependent on the price of oil. Fluctuating oil prices can have a significant impact on demand for fuel injectors, as high fuel prices can make fuel-efficient vehicles more attractive to consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains. Disruptions in the supply chain can lead to shortages of critical components such as fuel injectors, which can impact the automotive industry as a whole.



Key Trends:

Some of the trends in the automotive fuel injectors market include:

The trend towards electrification in the automotive industry has led to the development of hybrid and electric vehicles, which use different fuel injection technologies. This has created opportunities for fuel injector manufacturers to develop new products for these vehicles.

Advances in fuel injection technology have led to the development of more advanced fuel injection systems, such as direct injection systems. These systems offer better fuel efficiency and performance compared to traditional port injection systems.

GDI systems are becoming more popular in gasoline-powered vehicles due to their improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. This has led to an increase in demand for GDI fuel injectors.

The integration of electronics into fuel injection systems has led to improved accuracy and precision in fuel delivery, as well as increased control over the combustion process. This has led to better engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the market are launching new products that reduce emissions and comply with evolving norms.

For instance, In September 2022, Westport Fuel Systems, a producer of advanced fuel delivery systems introduced fuel systems for sustainable internal combustion engines working on hydrogen as a fuel.



Key Companies Profiled

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Keihin Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

NICO Precision Co. Inc.

Key Segments of Automotive Fuel Injectors Industry Research

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Cars Compact Midsize Premium Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Type : Gasoline Port Fuel Injectors Gasoline Direct Injectors Diesel Direct Injectors

By Fuel Type: Gasoline Diesel

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Automotive Fuel Injectors grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Automotive Fuel Injectors market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving demand in the Automotive Fuel Injectors during the forecast period?



