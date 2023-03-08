Gilat Announces Launch of Endurance, a New Line of “Always-On” SSPA Products

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that its US-based Wavestream subsidiary is launching “Endurance”, a new line of high-power, “always-on” solid state power amplifier (SSPA) products.

Wavestream’s Endurance product line is positioned to lead the industry in linear power with its gateway-ready, fully redundant design that ensures the maximum available power for multiple carrier inputs. The 500W Ka-Wideband Block Upconverter (BUC) covers both military Ka and commercial Ka frequency bands and features hot-swappable components for a truly “always-on” satellite communication solution. As a high-power, high-performance, high-availability modular amplifier solution, Endurance is designed to disrupt the industry by its ability to replace existing SATCOM solutions currently serviced by Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs).

“We’re excited that our new Endurance SSPAs are already being evaluated by the US DoD for a significant SATCOM program,” said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager and Gilat's Senior VP. “Once certified, we expect follow-on orders valued at millions of dollars in the coming years and the ability to pursue other US DoD and commercial programs.”

About Wavestream

Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In-Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X-band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

