Enedo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 8 March 2023 at 14:15 EET

Enedo applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

The Board of Directors of Enedo Plc (“Enedo”) has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Enedo and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”).

Inission AB (“Inission”) owns more than nine tenths (9/10) of all the shares and votes in Enedo and has initiated redemption proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in order to redeem the remaining Enedo shares held by the minority shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Enedo has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of the Enedo shares. It is requested in the application that the delisting in respect of the Enedo shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon Inission having gained title to all the shares in Enedo in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

Tel. 040 500 6864.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2022 the group´s revenue was EUR 46,8 million. Enedo has 357 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Enedo belongs to Inission Group since July 1st 2022.

www.enedopower.com