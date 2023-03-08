Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size is Projected to Hit $41.5 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% | Industry Share by Pharmaceutical Sector Analysis

Washington, DC, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Filtration Market By Product (Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories, And Others), By System (Single-Use And Reusable), By Type (Sterile And Non-Sterile), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Crossflow Filtration, Nanofiltration, And Others), By Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, And Air Purification), By Scale Of Operation (Manufacturing Scale, Pilot-Scale, And Research & Development Scale), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Pharmaceutical Filtration? How big is the Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry?



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 41.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Report Overview:

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size was worth around USD 10.5 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 41.5 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Filters, which are also known as active pharmaceutical components, are used at numerous phases of the production process of small molecule pharmaceuticals (APIs). They aid in the removal or reduction of microorganisms and particulates in process components. The filters are mostly used to keep the process solutions clean while they are kept in tanks. Pharmaceutical filtration can be found in a variety of applications, including final product processing, cell separation, water purification, raw material filtering, and air purification.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pharmaceutical-filtration-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 201+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Growth Factors

The key factors that are augmenting the global market for pharmaceutical filtration are the growing production of large molecules and biologics, proliferation in the generics market, technological progress in nanofibers, and regulatory protocols for cleanrooms in the production of pharmaceuticals.

Other reasons for the increase in the global pharmaceutical filtration industry demand are development in biopharmaceutical companies and a rise in the expenditure on activities of research. There are various challenges that the global pharmaceutical filtration market is facing. Among them, one is the cost control pressures. For cost efficiency, the companies need to collaborate with committed suppliers owing to the several filters that are used during the production of APIs to increase revenue. Other factors that are hampering the market are the strict regulations that are implemented to validate the filtration process and the massive capital that is required to set up the new production facilities.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/pharmaceutical-filtration-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 41.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Danaher, GE Healthcare, GEA Group, Graver Technologies, Merck Millipore, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M, Eaton, Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer), among others. Key Segment By Product, By System, By Type, By Technique, By Application, By Scale of Operation, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented based on product, system, type, technique, application, scale of operation, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into membrane filters, prefilters & depth media, single-use systems, cartridges & capsules, filter holders, filtration accessories, and others. The membrane filters segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period due to the fast expansion of the pharmaceutical and biologics industries.

To increase their market share as much as possible, these companies are engaging in partnerships and collaborations. For instance, Novartis and Xencor Inc. collaborated strategically in June 2016 to provide Novartis with the right to create T-cell-engaging, bispecific antibodies for the treatment of B-cell and acute myeloid leukemia.

The production and development procedures, including sterile filtration and end-stage operations, frequently employ membrane filters. Thus, the need for cutting-edge medications and vaccinations is anticipated to expand significantly soon due to the rise in the occurrence of viral and chronic diseases including anthrax, measles, influenza, TB, and chickenpox. The CDC estimates that between 5 and 20 percent of Americans get the flu each year.

Based on the system, the market is segmented into single-use and reusable.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into sterile and non-sterile.

Based on the technique, the market is bifurcated into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, crossflow filtration, nanofiltration, and others. Microfiltration holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Macromolecules, colloids, and suspended particles can all be concentrated, purified, or separated from the solution using the pressure-driven separation technique known as microfiltration (MF). It is often employed to cold sterilize medications.

It has been demonstrated that adding heat reduces the efficacy of medications. To sterilize liquids without using heat, MF membranes are used in a process known as "cold sterilization" to eliminate bacteria and other undesirable substances. As pharmaceutical research and drug development have risen in recent decades, so has the utilization of microfiltration technology. As a result, microfiltration has taken center stage in pharmaceutical research and development, and demand for the technology is only going to grow in the coming years.

Based on the application, global pharmaceutical filtration is divided into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.

Based on the scale of operation, the global market is segmented into manufacturing scale, pilot-scale, and research & development scale. The manufacturing scale of operations retained the highest market share in 2021 as a result of the rise in the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, generic medications, and vaccines that are used to treat a variety of ailments.

Due to the rising need for innovative biologics and therapeutic proteins for the treatment of chronic diseases, the manufacturing scale of operations is anticipated to flourish over the forecast period as well. The segment's expansion is anticipated to be aided by the increased prevalence of chronic disorders including cancer, arthritis, and diabetes.

The CDC reports that there are around 54 million arthritis patients in the United States. As a result, there is a significant need for downstream processing products that are effective and productive, which is expected to promote growth.

The global Pharmaceutical Filtration market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Membrane Filters

Prefilters & Depth Media

Single-use Systems

Cartridges & Capsules

Filter Holders

Filtration Accessories

Others

By System

Single Use

Reusable

By Type

Sterile

Non Sterile

By Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Crossflow Filtration

Nanofiltration

Others

By Application

Final Product Processing

Raw Material Filtration

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

By Scale of Operation

Manufacturing Scale

Pilot-scale

Research & Development Scale

Browse the full “Pharmaceutical Filtration Market By Product (Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories, and Others), By System (Single-Use and Reusable), By Type (Sterile and Non-Sterile), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Crossflow Filtration, Nanofiltration, and Others), By Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, and Air Purification), By Scale of Operation (Manufacturing Scale, Pilot-scale, and Research & Development Scale), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pharmaceutical Filtration market include -

Danaher

GE Healthcare

GEA Group

Graver Technologies

Merck Millipore

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M

Eaton

Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Pharmaceutical Filtration market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 16.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Pharmaceutical Filtration market size was valued at around US$ 10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 41.5 billion by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, The membrane filters segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period due to the fast expansion of the pharmaceutical and biologics industries 2021

Based on application segmentation, global pharmaceutical filtration is divided into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification 2021

On the basis of geography/region, The North American region contributed the most in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pharmaceutical-filtration-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pharmaceutical Filtration industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry?

What segments does the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By System, By Type, By Technique, By Application, By Scale of Operation, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1565

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Throughout the time period covered by this estimate, North America is anticipated to have the majority share of the worldwide pharmaceutical filtration market. Both the United States and Canada have built and refined healthcare systems that are also quite well organized. Some countries also invest heavily in pharmaceutical research and development, which is another factor contributing to the high cost of healthcare in those countries.

The restrictions in this area attract a large number of enterprises from all over the world to set up shop in this area. Many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies have their corporate headquarters and research facilities located in the United States. Research in the pharmaceutical industry requires the use of membrane chromatography; hence, there is a substantial demand in North America for the relevant technology and procedures.

Both the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and the increased spending that biopharmaceutical companies in North America are doing on research and development (R&D) are likely contributing factors to this sizeable percentage increase.

On the other hand, due to the unrealized potential of the pharmaceutical filtration business in Asia Pacific, it is anticipated that this region will experience the greatest CAGR growth rate over the projection period. Because of the proliferation of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, this area has experienced extraordinary economic expansion. In the manufacturing of medicines and biologics, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) have to make significant investments; however, regulatory requirements are becoming less stringent, which works in these organizations' favour and propels the expansion of the market.

The expansion of the industry is being driven in large part by major variables such as the development of healthcare infrastructure and the availability of enormous genetic pools.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2021, the 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced was unveiled by 3M Food Safety to speed up production and free up lab testing time. According to the company, food safety specialists may quickly and accurately visualize, count, and record microbial colonies on 3M Petrifilm Plates indication tests using automated technology.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pharmaceutical-filtration-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the pharmaceutical filtration market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the pharmaceutical filtration market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the pharmaceutical filtration market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the pharmaceutical filtration market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

At 6.60% CAGR, Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size To Hit USD 143.10 Billion, Globally by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-60-cagr-active-implantable-medical-devices-market-size-to-hit-usd-143-10-billion-globally-by-2028--says-zion-market-research--industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-301572134.html

At 5.9% CAGR, Global Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3.39 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-5-9-cagr-global-image-guided-therapy-systems-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-3-39-billion-by-2028--industry-trends-growth-value-opportunities-statistics-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301573025.html

At CAGR of 5.5%, Global Spinal implants and surgical devices Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Surpass at USD 17254.7 Million: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-cagr-of-5-5-global-spinal-implants-and-surgical-devices-market-size--share-2022---2028--projected-to-surpass-at-usd-17254-7-million-industry-trends-demand-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301599872.html

Insights on Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size & Share To Hit USD 2277.02 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 32.1 % | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-global-wave-and-tidal-energy-market-size--share-to-hit-usd-2277-02-million-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-32-1---industry-trends-demand-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301599892.html

Statistics on Global Connected Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 296.55 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 27.9% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-on-global-connected-healthcare-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-296-55-billion-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-27-9--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301575740.html

$422.37+ Billion Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Likely to Grow at 39.4% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/422-37-billion-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-size-likely-to-grow-at-39-4-cagr-during-2022-2028--industry-trends-share-growth-swot-analysis-forecast-by-zion-market-research-301575746.html

At 8.1% CAGR, Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market to Hit USD 12.8 Billion by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-8-1-cagr-global-basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market-to-hit-usd-12-8-billion-by-2028--says-zion-market-research--industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-301573107.html

At 6.9% CAGR, Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 5.94 Billion | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-9-cagr-global-erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market-size--share-will-hit-us-5-94-billion--industry-trends-demand-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301573023.html

At 5.9% CAGR, Physiotherapy Devices Market Size to Hit USD 26.82 Bn by 2028: Zion Market Research | Global Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Analysis & Forecast Report: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-5-9-cagr-physiotherapy-devices-market-size-to-hit-usd-26-82-bn-by-2028-zion-market-research--global-physiotherapy-equipment-industry-trends-share-growth-rate-analysis--forecast-report-301574129.html

At 19.8% CAGR, Global Cannabis Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 10.86 Billion By 2028 | Cannabis Testing Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-19-8-cagr-global-cannabis-testing-market-size--share-to-surpass-us-10-86-billion-by-2028--cannabis-testing-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301574831.html

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?