Syphilis Testing Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of STD's Bolsters Sector

The global syphilis testing market size reached US$ 1.15 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.63 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.99% during 2022-2028. The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), the increasing incidences of miscarriages, and the rising need for effective disease diagnosing and testing solutions in the healthcare sector represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Syphilis refers to a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that is usually caused by sexual contact and is spread amongst individuals through the skin or mucous membrane contact. It starts as a painless sore on the genitals and rectum of the mouth. If left untreated, it might trigger complications of tertiary syphilis, wherein the disease may damage the brain, nerves, blood vessels, and joints.

At present, rapid plasma reagin (RPR) and venereal diseases research laboratory (VDRL) are standard testing practices that are being used by practitioners. These approaches provide early detection for better treatment and mitigate the spread and development of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). As a result, syphilis testing is frequently used in laboratories and point-of-care (PoC) centers to diagnose the syphilis type and identify its proper treatment.



Syphilis Testing Market Trends:



The increasing awareness regarding STD treatment represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations, along with different non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively undertaking campaigns to sensitize the common mass regarding the prevention of STDs, including syphilis, and the available treatment options.

This, in turn, is facilitating the adoption of syphilis testing kits, such as syphilis rapid test strips, which is favorably supporting the market growth. These kits offer at-home testing with effective diagnostic results, and thus timely decision-making, which is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the convenience of usage and the easy availability of these test kits at online retail stores and in-store pharmacies at affordable price points are contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the considerable improvements in the healthcare sector and the recent research and development (R&D) activities to launch effective treatment alternatives are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the presence of favorable medical reimbursement policies for the testing of sexually transmitted infections is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing prevalence of STDs, including syphilis, rising incidences of unprotected sexual intercourse, the widespread implementation of effective screening programs, and an enhanced focus on the early diagnostic of the disease, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global syphilis testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and location of testing.



Primary and Secondary Syphilis

Latent and Tertiary Syphilis

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the syphilis testing market based on the type. This includes primary and secondary, and latent and tertiary syphilis. According to the report, primary and secondary syphilis represented the largest segment.



Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

A detailed breakup and analysis of the syphilis testing market based on the location of testing has also been provided in the report. This includes laboratory and point-of-are (POC) testing. According to the report, laboratory testing accounted for the largest market share.



North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

How has the global syphilis testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global syphilis testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive syphilis testing markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location of testing?

What is the competitive structure of the global syphilis testing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global syphilis testing market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

