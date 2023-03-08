Global Fumed Silica Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fumed Silica Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Fumed Silica has risen exponentially to reach over 250 thousand tonnes in 2021, and it is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.46% from now until 2035.



The primary driver of Fumed Silica global market is the growing demand of coatings, paints, and adhesives that utilize Fumed Silica as a feedstock.

With rapid urbanization, the demand for vehicles and finished goods is set to rise, which is anticipated to propel the Fumed Silica demand in the forecast period. In 2021, approximately 25% of global Fumed Silica was utilized by Adhesives & Sealants and is anticipated to further expand in forecast period. The global Fumed Silica is expected reach approximately 450 thousand tonnes by 2035.



Based on demand across the globe, the North America reported to be the biggest consumer of Fumed Silica market. The growth of the global fumed silica market is anticipated to be strongly affected by the rising demand for paints and coatings, which is due to the expansion of the automotive and construction industries, making up the Fumed Silica demand in North America. This region consumed nearly 30% of the global Fumed Silica in 2021.

Europe and Asia Pacific stand next in the line as the prominent consumers of Fumed Silica. Based on production, Asia Pacific is the leading producing region of Fumed Silica market. This region contributed a production of approximately 44% of the global produced Fumed Silica in 2021. Low cost of labor and abundance of raw material is lubricating the high production capacity of Fumed Silica in locations situated in the Asia Pacific region.



The Adhesives & Sealants is a huge consumer of the global Fumed Silica market. Fumed silica is used in the Adhesives and Sealants sector to boost viscosity, modify extrusion, and enhance anti-settling qualities during storage. Additionally, Paints, Coatings & Inks is another significant user of Fumed Silica and is projected to increase its consumption in the upcoming years.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Fumed Silica which covers production, demand and supply of Fumed Silica market in the globe.

To analyse and forecast the market size of Fumed Silica

To classify and forecast Global Fumed Silica market based on end-use and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., of Fumed Silica market in the globe.

Major players in the production of Global Fumed Silica are

Evonik Industries AG

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

OCI Company Ltd

Nippon Aerosil Co Ltd

Henan Xunyu Chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Wacker Chemie AG

Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd

Hubei Xingfa

Chemplast Sanmar Limited.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Fumed Silica.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Fumed Silica by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Fumed Silica by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Synthetic Rubber, and Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Fumed Silica market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Fumed Silica in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Fumed Silica. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Fumed Silica.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Fumed Silica is currently held by leading players across the globe.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w97mq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.