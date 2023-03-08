Minerva Neurosciences Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter And Year End Financial Results And Business Updates

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Corporate Update

“In 2022, we had multiple interactions with the FDA regarding the regulatory path forward for our lead compound, roluperidone. After submitting an NDA for roluperidone to the FDA in August, we received a Refuse to File letter (RTF) in the fall, which was upheld following another meeting with the FDA. We remain committed to developing roluperidone as a potentially transformative treatment for those patients with negative symptoms of schizophrenia and we anticipate further discussion with the FDA over the coming months,” said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

Roluperidone

In March 2022, Minerva attended a Type C meeting with the FDA, who advised that certain concerns remained, which were outlined in our press release on April 7, 2022, specifically: The applicability of the Phase 2b data (conducted outside of the U.S). to the U.S. population; The Phase 3 study did not meet its primary endpoint; FDA sought reassurance that Minerva could reliably identify patients who do not need antipsychotics and how to evaluate the stability of those patients; and The FDA also noted that roluperidone might be used by prescribers in a way that differs significantly from the intended monotherapy use and that the sponsor had not presented data to show that roluperidone would not interfere with the safety or efficacy of antipsychotic medications.



In August 2022, the Company submitted the NDA for roluperidone. Additional data were provided which the Company believed addressed the concerns raised by FDA at the April 2022 Type C meeting. The submission was supported by results from two late-stage, well-controlled studies in patients with moderate to severe negative symptoms and stable positive symptoms of schizophrenia.



In October 2022, Minerva received a RTF from the FDA. Consequently, a Type A meeting was requested to discuss the RTF, which was held on November 30, 2022. Following the Type A meeting, the FDA confirmed that the RTF remains in effect.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Net loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $6.7 million, or a loss per share of $1.26 (basic and diluted), as compared to a net loss of $21.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31 2021, or a loss per share of $3.99 (basic and diluted). For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss was $32.1 million, or a loss per share of $6.01 (basic and diluted), versus a net loss of $49.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, or a loss per share of $9.35 (basic and diluted).



R&D expense for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $3.2 million and $18.7 million, respectively, a decrease of $15.5 million. The decrease in R&D expense was primarily due to an impairment charge of $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the carrying value of in-process research and development related to the MIN-301 development program.

R&D expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $14.6 million and $32.0 million, respectively, a decrease of $17.4 million. The decrease in R&D expense was primarily due to an impairment charge of $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the carrying value of in-process research and development related to MIN-301, as well as lower clinical trial costs during 2022. Non-cash stock compensation costs included within R&D expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $2.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively.



R&D expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $14.6 million and $32.0 million, respectively, a decrease of $17.4 million. The decrease in R&D expense was primarily due to an impairment charge of $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the carrying value of in-process research and development related to MIN-301, as well as lower clinical trial costs during 2022. Non-cash stock compensation costs included within R&D expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $2.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

General and administrative (G&A) expense: G&A expense for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $1.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively, a decrease of $0.7 million. G&A expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $10.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively, a decrease of $2.7 million. The decrease in G&A expense for both the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 versus the prior year periods was primarily due to lower compensation expense and lower legal and insurance fees. Non-cash stock compensation costs included in G&A expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $2.1 million and $2.8 million, respectively.



Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2022 were approximately $36.2 million, compared to $60.9 million as of December 31, 2021. In January 2023, we received a refund of our NDA filing fee of $3.1 million from the FDA. This refund was made in accordance with the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, which allows a fee waiver for a small business submitting its first human drug application.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,094 $ 60,755 Restricted cash 100 100 Refundable regulatory fee 3,117 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 848 1,346 Total current assets 40,159 62,201 Equipment & capitalized software, net 59 52 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 55,087 $ 77,122 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 969 $ 1,853 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 408 966 Total current liabilities 1,377 2,819 Long-Term Liabilities: Liability related to the sale of future royalties 73,734 66,327 Total liabilities 75,111 69,146 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 346,785 342,676 Accumulated deficit (366,810 ) (334,701 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (20,024 ) 7,976 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 55,087 $ 77,122









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,190 $ 18,746 $ 14,649 $ 32,039 General and administrative 1,880 2,631 10,582 13,327 Total operating expenses 5,070 21,377 25,231 45,366 Loss from operations (5,070 ) (21,377 ) (25,231 ) (45,366 ) Foreign exchange loss (28 ) (4 ) (28 ) (33 ) Investment income 297 4 557 17 Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties (1,925 ) (1,733 ) (7,407 ) (6,327 ) Loss before income taxes (6,726 ) (23,110 ) (32,109 ) (51,709 ) Benefit for income taxes - 1,803 - 1,803 Net loss (6,726 ) (21,307 ) (32,109 ) (49,906 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.26 ) $ (3.99 ) $ (6.01 ) $ (9.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,340 5,340 5,340 5,340



