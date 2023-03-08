GPS Capital Markets Establishes Women in Business ERG to Promote Gender Equality and Empowerment on International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, today announced the establishment of the ‘GPS – Women in Business’ Employee Resource Group (ERG). The implementation on the holiday of International Women’s Day was felt to be a monumental time for the ERG to begin.

The ‘GPS – Women in Business’ Employee Resource Group (ERG) has been created to provide an inclusive and supportive community to discuss and create awareness around issues women face in the workplace. The goal is to strengthen relationships, and to support personal and professional development through mentorship, networking, and philanthropic opportunities. This inclusive, global group, supports workforce diversity goals and business objectives by providing an environment where group members can connect, share ideas, and have an important voice in GPS’ success.

“I am proud to announce the launch of our ‘Women in Business’ Employee Resource Group. GPS recognizes the importance of supporting and empowering all employees, however in connection with International Women's Day we would like to specifically celebrate and support our female employees to reach their full potential,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “By creating a space for them to connect, learn, and grow, we are not only investing in their individual success, but also the success of our company as a whole. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this group will have on our workplace culture and the amazing things our women in business will achieve.”

HR Manager at GPS Capital Markets, Liesa Wilson stated, “At GPS Capital Markets we understand the importance of everyone feeling like they belong and that their unique contributions matter. I'm really excited to help launch the GPS Women in Business group as a platform to build relationships, to learn from one another and support the personal and professional development of our wonderful employees.”

GPS Capital Markets is eager about what the ‘GPS – Women in Business’ ERG will accomplish and expand in the culture at the company. Some of the objectives of the ERG include:

Support global diversity and inclusion and serve as a resource when needed

Share knowledge, raise cultural awareness and act as a bridge across cultural issues

Work as an employee support system providing education, personal growth, information, and idea sharing

Help with recruitment and retention efforts when possible

Support managerial effectiveness, leadership development, and communication with employees

Collaborate to bring new ideas to management which support overall company goals

Work to strengthen GPS Capital Market’s community relationships and image through philanthropic contributions

All GPS employees are welcome to have membership in the ‘GPS – Women in Business’ ERG, regardless of gender. All are welcome to participate, and all voices are encouraged.

