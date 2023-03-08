Global Ethylene Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand/Supply, End-Users, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Shares, 2015-2035

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ethylene market has reached approximately 150 million tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period until 2035.

Lotte Chemical of South Korea stated that its fund would go towards building a giant petrochemical plant in Indonesia, utilizing the naphtha cracking technology to produce Ethylene. The annual ethylene capacity is estimated to be around 1 million tonnes annually and is expected to gain USD 2.06 billion annually, and it is estimated to be completed by the year 2025.



Moreover, this gas is also used for the ripening of fruits on a bulk level. Currently, the production of Polyethylene is the major application of Ethylene. Additionally, in petrochemical industries, Ethylene is used as a refrigerant and a fuel gas in welding and cutting processes.



The primary driver of the global Ethylene market is the synthesis of Polyethylene. In 2021, approximately 54% of global Ethylene was utilized by the Polyethylene Industry.

Various industries employ Polyethylene due to its flexibility, durability, light-weight nature, and resistance to moisture. Polyethylene has various industrial applications like food & beverage packaging, grocery bags, toys, cable insulation, squeeze bottles, and housewares. Polyethylene has various types like LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) and HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene).

HDPE is employed to synthesize multiple plastics such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) which has various applications like food and beverage packaging, water bottles, containers, and bags.

Furthermore, the demand for Ethylene for the synthesis of Ethylene Oxide as a precursor for the production of chemicals like ethanol amines and (mono) ethanol glycol further fuels the Ethylene demand. The global Ethylene market is expected to reach about 260 million tonnes by 2035.



Based on demand, the Asia Pacific is dominating the Ethylene with a consumption of more than 40% of the global Ethylene market in 2021. As a result of socio-economic development in these nations, the lifestyle of people in this region has changed, creating a significant demand for plastic for general-use goods, automobiles, and housing development. Based on production, Asia Pacific is taking the lead among all the other regions. In 2021 has estimated to consume more than 30% of the global Ethylene production of 2021.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Ethylene market is segmented into different industrial sectors that include Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride, Ethylene Benzene, and Others.

The Polyethylene Industry is dominating the Ethylene market. The Ethylene Oxide industry is also a prominent consumer of the Ethylene market. Ethylene Oxide is employed for the synthesis of cleansers, solvents, resins, coolants, fabrics, and medicines, all involving extensive use of ethylene oxide. Furthermore, Ethylene Benzene is a booming industry that further contributes to the Ethylene market in the forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Ethylene.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Ethylene by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Ethylene by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride, Ethylene Benzene, and Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Ethylene market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Ethylene in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Ethylene. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Ethylene.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Ethylene is currently held by leading players across the globe.

9. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Ethylene exported by major countries.

10. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Ethylene imported by major countries.

