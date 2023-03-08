Global Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Market Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2032

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2032" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fluoroelastomer (FKM) market has touched the number of around 35 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period until 2032.

The Solvay group has recently announced that they will increase the productivity of fluoroelastomers by 30% at the company's site in Spinetta Marengo, Italy. The new capacity was commissioned in 2021 and is expected to expand the supply of FKM with Europe and international export to the US and China.



The rate of development of fluoroelastomers is expanding globally due to recent developments. The need for fluoroelastomers has expanded due to their numerous applications in the industrial application (sealing), oil and gas, automotive and chemical processing industries.



On the global level, the top producers are from China, with approximately 40% of the production of FKM from the top five FKM-producing companies in the year 2021. Thus, almost half of the FKM is produced by China, and it is anticipated that China will lead the FKM production in the forecasted period.



Based on the end-user industry, the global FKM market is segmented into different industrial sectors that include Automotive, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Industrial, Aerospace, and others. However, automotive is the dominating sector as the consumer of FKM and is anticipated to remain the leading consumer in 2032.

In the automotive industry, FKM is employed to manufacture electrical connectors, diaphragms, shaft seals, check valve balls, clips for jet engines, lathe-cut gaskets, and more. The demand for FKM in the Aerospace sector is expected to soar in the forecast period.The components made with FKM are premium in quality that remains stable during extreme conditions such as low and high temperatures.

In the Aerospace sector, FKM is utilized to create O-ring seals, valve stem seals, fuel injector O-rings, fuel hoses, valve liners, sheet stock gaskets, and many more components. Fluoroelastomers are utilized in the chemical processing sector to prevent corrosion.



Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Fluoroelastomer which covers production, demand and supply of Fluoroelastomer market in the globe.

To analyse and forecast the market size of Fluoroelastomer

To classify and forecast Global Fluoroelastomer market based on end-use and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., of Fluoroelastomer market in the globe.

Major players in the production of Global FKM

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material Co. Ltd.

Dongyue Group

Inner Mongolia 3F Wanhao Fluorochemical Co. Ltd.

Changshu 3F Zhonghao

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFLC)

Solvay SA

Juhua Group Corporation

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2032

Key Topics Covered:

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Fluoroelastomer (FKM).

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Automotive, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Industrial, Aerospace, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Fluoroelastomer (FKM) market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Fluoroelastomer (FKM). Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Fluoroelastomer (FKM).

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) is currently held by leading players across the globe.

