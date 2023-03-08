Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Sustainable Materials for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging, high-strength cellulose materials, fabrics, alloy powder, composites, joining technology and industrial applications. Innovations related to wound management, automotive industry, disease diagnosis and cellular therapies are also featured in the issue.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Nanomaterials and Sustainable Materials for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Applications
- Smart Integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform for Connected Packaging
- SharpEnd - Value Proposition
- SharpEnd--Investor Dashboard
- High-strength, Biodegradable Tempo-oxidized Cellulose Nanofiber
- ANPOLY--Value Proposition
- ANPOLY--Investor Dashboard
- High-purity Multifunctional Cellulose for Diverse Applications
- Cellugy--Value Proposition
- Cellugy--Investor Dashboard
- Biobased Antimicrobial and Anti-odor Treatment for Fabrics
- Noble - Value Proposition
- Noble Biomaterials--Investor Dashboard
- Liquid Crystal Elastomers (LCEs) for Manufacturing Components with Reduced Vibration
- Value Proposition of Cambridge Smart Plastics
- Cambridge Smart Plastics - Investor Dashboard
- Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) Aluminum Alloy Powder for the Aerospace and Automotive Industries
- Value Proposition of Granges
- Granges - Investor Dashboard
- Joining Technology for Polymers to Metals for the Aerospace Industry
- Value Proposition of Rev1 Ventures
- Rev1 Ventures - Investor Dashboard
- Hybrid Composites for the Manufacture of Automotive Braking Components
- Value Proposition of Tenneco
- Tenneco - Investor Dashboard
- Advanced Nanotechnology for Improved Treatment of Infected Wounds
- Nanordica Medical's Value Proposition
- Nanordica Medical - Investor Dashboard
- Theranostic Magnetic Nanoparticles for Diagnosing and Treating Cancerous Tumors and Monitoring Cell Therapies
- SuperBranche's Value Proposition
- SuperBranche - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene-based Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery Applications
- BioGraphene Inc.'s Value Proposition
- BioGraphene Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Synthetic Biology Platform for Development of Bioplastics
- Humble Bee Bio's Value Proposition
- Humble Bee Bio - Investor Dashboard
- Copolymers for Manufacture of Tires with High Vibration Damping
- Value Proposition of Kuraray Co.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- Robotically Manufactured Biopolymers for Heart Valvular Disease
- Foldax 's Value Proposition
- Foldax - Investor Dashboard
- Quantum Dot (QD)-based Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) for Point-of-care Infectious Disease Tests
- Radetec Diagnostics' Value Proposition
- Radetec Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ANPOLY
- BioGraphene Inc.
- Cambridge Smart Plastics
- Cellugy
- Foldax
- Granges
- Humble Bee Bio
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Nanordica Medical
- Noble Biomaterials
- Radetec Diagnostics
- Rev1 Ventures
- SharpEnd
- SuperBranche
- Tenneco
