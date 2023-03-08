Europe Chip Antenna Market Report 2023: Featuring Linx Technologies, Yageo, Taoglas, Antenova & More

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Chip Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Chip Antenna Market would witness market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The RF chip antenna is one of the most crucial elements of the radiofrequency (RF) system. The performance of the system can be improved by selecting an appropriate and robust type of antenna, which is also economical. In addition, the equipment size may become more manageable. Whip, PCB, and chip antennas are the three kinds of antennas that are commercially available.
These chip antenna suppliers offer a variety of benefits, including performance and low-power wireless networking. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the chip antenna market is the attraction of consumer hardware and the growing acceptance of innovations like the brilliant matrix, the Internet of Things, mechanization, and associated vehicles.
Due to the region's dense population and its high level of innovation, Europe is a crucial local market. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are this region's three major country-specific commercial sectors, followed by the remaining European countries. A Micro Antenna Test Range (AMTR) and Prime and Beat Evaluation Boards (EVBs) have been provided by SatixFy. These new chips were developed to provide level electronic directed receiving wires with different bars and no moving elements. Technology breakthroughs and favorable government rules and policies largely drive the need for chip antenna in this region.
The Germany market dominated the Europe Chip Antenna Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $181.6 million by 2028.The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during (2022 - 2028).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Type
- LTCC Chip
- Dielectric Chip
By Application
- Bluetooth
- WLAN / WiFi
- GPS / GNSS
- Dual Band / Multi Band
By End User
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Linx Technologies, Inc. (TE Connectivity Ltd.)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
- Yageo Corporation
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
- Taoglas
- Antenova Ltd
- Johanson Technology, Inc
- Ignion, SL
- Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Chip Antenna Market by Type
3.1 Europe LTCC Chip Market by Country
3.2 Europe Dielectric Chip Market by Country
Chapter 4. Europe Chip Antenna Market by Application
4.1 Europe Bluetooth Market by Country
4.2 Europe WLAN / WiFi Market by Country
4.3 Europe GPS / GNSS Market by Country
4.4 Europe Dual Band / Multi Band Market by Country
Chapter 5. Europe Chip Antenna Market by End User
5.1 Europe Telecommunication Market by Country
5.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Market by Country
5.3 Europe Automotive Market by Country
5.4 Europe Healthcare Market by Country
5.5 Europe Others Market by Country
Chapter 6. Europe Chip Antenna Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
