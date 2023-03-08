ViaDerma Announces Intent to Launch a New Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Product

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is pleased to announce their plans to launch a new hair regrowth product using Minoxidil (topical route). The company will incorporate their proprietary, patent-pending dual carrier transdermal delivery technology with Minoxidil to create their new hair regrowth product.



ViaDerma’s unique transdermal delivery system facilitates the transfer of chemicals through the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of the skin with a diffusion constant that is 10,000x higher than other products on the market. This allows much more of the active ingredient to be absorbed into the skin and work better and faster, often producing significantly better results than traditional topical treatments. Previous testing conducted by ViaDerma has yielded exceptional results at regrowing hair.

A recently published report showed the global Minoxidil market size was valued at USD 1.038 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1.43 billion by 2028. The global hair restoration market as a whole which includes surgical and noninvasive treatments is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, according to this research report by Grand View Research. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in several top selling hair regrowth products including Rogaine, Rogaine Extra Strength and Lipogaine.

ViaDerma’s President & CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko said, “We are very excited to announce these plans for our new product and to enter this rapidly expanding industry. Our objective is to create the best hair regrowth product on the market.”

FDA registration of the product is expected to be completed within the next 90 days. The company expects to have the new product on the market later this year.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: https://viaderma.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

