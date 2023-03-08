Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Miami. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira