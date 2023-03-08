aTyr Pharma to Present at March Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in March 2023.
Details of the presentations appear below:
Conference: 35th Annual Roth Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 10:00am PDT
Location: Dana Point, CA
Format: Fireside Chat
Conference: Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Time: 10:00am EDT
Location: Virtual
Format: Corporate Presentation
In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast and replay of the Corporate Presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. For more information, please contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.
About aTyr
aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.
Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com