Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March.



On March 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PST, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, and Deborah Barbara, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami, Florida.

On March 21, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. PST, Carl Hull, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum being held virtually.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events. An archived version of the webcasts will also be available on the Maravai website following the completion of each event.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.