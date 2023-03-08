Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Extension and Amount of Redemptions

TORONTO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (TSX: "GOGR" and "GOGR.WT") ("Osisko Green" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has extended the permitted timeline to complete a qualifying acquisition to September 8, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension was previously approved at a special meeting of the holders (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders") of Class A restricted voting shares of Osisko Green (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shares") held on February 28, 2023. Osisko Green's board of directors has also approved the Extension, which is effective as of March 8, 2023.



In connection with the Extension, Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders were provided with the option to redeem all or a portion of their Class A Restricted Voting Shares and an aggregate of 20,277,299 Class A Restricted Voting Shares were deposited and not withdrawn and will accordingly be redeemed. A payment of $10.17 per redeemed Class A Restricted Voting Share is being made to redeeming Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders, subject to withholding. Following the redemptions, Osisko Green is expected to have 5,539,701 Class A Restricted Voting Shares issued and outstanding.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

