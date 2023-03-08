Privateer Partners with WARPSPACE to Improve Space Situational Awareness, Helping Maneuver Space Safely and Effectively

MAUI, Hawaii, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privateer Space , the data and intelligence platform empowering the future of space, today announced its partnership with WARPSPACE, which is building a high-speed optical laser communication network in space, to provide space operators with essential data in a timely manner to safeguard their assets from objects orbiting space.



With an estimated 40,000-50,000 satellites orbiting Earth by 2030, millions of people are becoming increasingly reliant on space for their everyday activities, from financial transactions to GPS services. This has placed an increasing importance on space situational awareness (SSA) to better understand where these satellites and other objects are and avoid collisions. The partnership between Privateer and WARPSPACE highlights the importance and urgency of SSA to enable sustainable growth for the new space economy.

“At Privateer, we seek to create the data infrastructure that will allow space operators to maneuver safely and effectively as orbital highways become more congested. In our partnership with WARPSPACE, we will work together to ensure critical information appears where it is needed to protect both our space assets and environment,” said Alex Fielding, CEO of Privateer. “With our shared goal to create a sustainable future, we look forward to working across borders to integrate WARPSPACE’s optical communication with Privateer’s data engines.”

Privateer and WARPSPACE will develop desktop demonstrations using a simulator to verify the amount and frequency of data acquisition when using high-speed optical laser communication networks. If beneficial verification results are obtained, parties will proceed to technical verification for placing optical laser communication terminals on observation satellites.

“Our product helps to unlock the potential of satellite data by utilizing the optical network, and thus help meet Privateer’s demand,” said WARPSPACE CSO and WARPSPACE USA CEO, Hirokazu Mori. “We have high expectations for this agreement to solve the bottleneck of telecommunication and enable near real-time connectivity to the data in space.”

The partnership aims to build a solution where users can retrieve actual space situational data in near real-time for urgent cases, utilizing ahigh-speed optical laser communications network that will enable users to obtain satellite data within 30 minutes, which Warpspace plans to start deploying in 2024 and 2025.

About Privateer

Privateer is working to keep space safe and accessible for all humankind. Founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Ripcord CEO Alex Fielding, and MacArthur Fellow Dr. Moriba Jah, we power the applications that build the new space economy.

At the core of our technology is Wayfinder, processing disparate data sources to create a comprehensive visualization of objects in Earth orbit. By mapping satellites and debris in Earth orbit with Wayfinder and providing free collision risk assessment tools via Crow’s Nest, Privateer is making space predictable and safe, paving the way for the rapid growth of space exploration and commerce.

Proudly headquartered on Maui, we aim to honor the native Hawaiian traditions of environmental stewardship by extending them to humanity’s next frontier.

To learn more, please visit https://mission.privateer.com .

Privateer Contact

Praytell for Privateer

privateer@praytellagency.com

About WARPSPACE

WARPSPACE is a spacetech startup, located in Tsukuba, developing an optical inter-satellite data relay service in medium Earth orbit called “WarpHub InterSat”. The target customers are Earth observation satellite operators that need to quickly move large volumes of data from space to the ground at the very time when they need their data. Bringing in both heritages from JAXA and OICETS project and supply chain innovations in NewSpace, WARPSPACE aims to become the world's first private company to provide an optical communication network in space.

WARPSPACE Contact

Ryota Takahashi

+81 29-856-8128

corporate@warpspace.jp



