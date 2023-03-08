Global Tungsten Market Set for Steady Growth, According to New Report by IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global tungsten market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including its current status, market size, and forecast until 2030. The report is now available on the IndexBox website, where trial access to market data is also available: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-tungsten-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/



The report provides an overview of the factors driving the growth of the global tungsten market, as well as the challenges facing the industry. The key growth drivers identified in the report include the increasing demand for tungsten in the automotive and aerospace industries, the growing use of tungsten in electronics, and the rising demand for tungsten in energy-efficient lighting . However, the report also identifies factors affecting demand, such as the availability of alternative materials and the impact of environmental regulations.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy-efficient lighting. It also covers the largest markets for tungsten, including China , Russia, the United States , Europe , and Japan , and their growth prospects.

According to the report, the global tungsten market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. The report provides key statistics, such as market size, market share, and growth rates, for each of the major regions and industries.

The report also includes profiles of the five largest manufacturers in the industry, including China Minmetals Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd., and Kennametal Inc.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "The global tungsten market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. However, the industry will also face challenges from the availability of alternative materials and environmental regulations."