GTT Expands Global Network of DDoS Scrubbing Centers to Combat Rise in Size and Complexity of Cyberattacks

MCLEAN, Va., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced the expansion of its network of scrubbing centers in partnership with Corero Network Security, the DDoS protection specialists, spanning four continents globally.



Scrubbing centers receive network traffic and remove any malicious traffic that may be associated with a DDoS attack, to ensure only “scrubbed” safe traffic is delivered to its intended destination. The center in Madrid, Spain, is the latest addition to GTT’s global DDoS protection platform, which includes 10 scrubbing centers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The GTT platform uses Corero’s next-generation DDoS technology, within GTT’s global Tier 1 internet protocol backbone, to detect and filter out malicious traffic and complex threats in the network core, in real time.

The new facility in Spain expands the reach of GTT’s scrubbing centers worldwide and strengthens its global network. Madrid, a crucial data center hub with a strategic international position connecting Spain with Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, serves as an ideal location for the scrubbing center. GTT’s investment will improve network and security capabilities for its customers in the region, mitigating attacks close to the source without impacting traffic latency.

According to Corero, 2022 was another record-setting year for network-based DDoS attacks, which overwhelm the available bandwidth of targeted victims. Corero's security research team highlighted a 39% increase in multi-vector spread spectrum pulse attacks that are designed to circumvent legacy DDoS detection and protection capabilities.

“The expansion of our worldwide DDoS protection platform, integrated with our global Tier 1 internet backbone, creates a formidable defense for our customers against threats to their networks that have been increasing in size and complexity,” said James Karimi, CISO and CIO at GTT. “Our newest scrubbing center in Spain is ideally positioned for the huge amounts of internet traffic that flow into this key digital hub, ensuring our high-capacity internet customers are protected from the growing threat of cyberattacks.”

“Throughout 2022, DDoS attacks became increasingly sophisticated, while at the same time, the DDoS attack surface expanded,” said Ashley Stephenson, CTO at Corero Network Security. “With the number of recorded attacks on the rise and significant shifts in attackers’ motives and goals, we are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with GTT, ensuring their customers have the most robust DDoS defense in place.”

For more information on how customers can prevent DDoS attacks, visit our blog post, 5 Tips for Defending Against DDoS Attacks, and watch the webinar “Attacks Happen – Defend with DDoS” on demand.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social, and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection solutions. We are specialists in automatic detection and mitigation solutions, that include network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero’s technology provides scalable protection capabilities against both external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS threats, in even the most complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability and uptime. Corero’s key operational centers are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company’s headquarters in London, UK. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker CNS.

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

