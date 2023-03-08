English Finnish

OP Mortgage Bank

Stock exchange release

8 March 2023 at 15.00 pm EET

OP Mortgage Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statement for 2022 published

OP Mortgage Bank has published its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements along with its Corporate Governance Statement for 2022. The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The reports can be found attached in PDF format and they are available at op.fi – OP Financial Group – To the media – Publications – OP Mortgage Bank’s publications.

The reports are part of OP Financial Group’s Annual Report that has been published at vuosi.op.fi/en/2022.

