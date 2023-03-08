BlockQuarry Announces Q2 Operational and Growth Strategy Forecast

HOUSTON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (“BlockQuarry” or the “Company”), a Texas-based company with commercial-stage operations in the energy and infrastructure industry focusing on cryptocurrency hosting and self-mining with a focus on Bitcoin, is pleased to announce the following to its shareholders.

The Company has announced its operational and growth strategy for Q2 2023 to its shareholders and investors.

The Company’s operational checklist over the next few months includes:

Completing the Company’s 2022 annual audit.

Continuing to reduce liabilities and debt on the balance sheet.

Having an effective S1 registration statement.

Powering the Company’s self-mining equipment online.

Extending the power and land contracts at the Company’s flagship Gaffney, South Carolina, site.

Alonzo Pierce, president and chair of BlockQuarry, stated, “There are some tough tasks ahead for the Company to complete operationally, but we view it as good practice in our efforts to uplist to the Nasdaq. The Company has delivered some historical moments in Company history the last few months, and we want to continue that momentum leading into the second quarter. Our focus continues to be laying out the foundational groundwork to build upon in order to deliver as much value as possible for all.”

Pierce continued, “We have had many internal discussions about BlockQuarry’s growth strategy and vision for the future of the Company. The main focus for this next quarter is continuing to expand our network and portfolio of clean energy and land contracts across the United States, as well as continuing our efforts to clean up our balance sheet.”

The Company’s growth strategy over the next few months includes:

Securing additional land and power contracts under the BlockQuarry umbrella.

Having continued discussions with infrastructure and energy partners on potential collaborations and ways to grow.

Building an investor deck to highlight BlockQuarry’s ability to be an industry-leading service provider.

Continuing to increase shareholder equity on the Company’s balance sheet by continuing to reduce liabilities/debt and by strengthening the Company’s assets.

Pierce concluded, “We are excited to cross some major operational milestones off our list in the next few months. We have a lot on our plate and in the pipeline to try to grow BlockQuarry into an industry-leading service provider within the energy and infrastructure sectors. We feel very confident we will achieve the tasks ahead of us and continue to improve for our shareholders and investors.”

All Company updates, material and nonmaterial, will only be made public via press releases, Twitter and/or via the Company’s website: www.BlockQuarry.io .

