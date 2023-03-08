Nogin Launches V1 of its Intelligent Commerce Technology, Built To Deliver State-of-the-Art Ecommerce Capabilities for Mid-Market Brands

TUSTIN, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (NASDAQ: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) technology and services, today announced V1 of Nogin Intelligent Commerce. Building on Vx of Intelligent Commerce released in October 2022, V1 offers powerful new features including first-of-its-kind AI-powered customer segmentation, algorithmic merchandising, and automated campaign optimization to enable marketers and merchandisers to maximize the lift from their promotions and marketing spend.



“With the V1 release of Nogin Intelligent Commerce, our customers gain access to cutting-edge enterprise ecommerce technologies,” said Geoffrey Van Haeren, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist of Nogin. “For brands using or considering Shopify Plus, Intelligent Commerce supercharges their ecommerce operations, adding a market-leading customer data platform with machine-learning capabilities and algorithmic merchandising capabilities. With Nogin, online store owners looking to take their sales performance to the next level and maximize their returns on marketing investments can do so without needing to replatform or sink costs into R&D efforts.”

Built for brands selling direct-to-consumer and through online channels, Nogin Intelligent Commerce leverages over 10 years of anonymized big data assets and delivers a powerful customer data platform to brands that wouldn’t otherwise have the historical data to take advantage of this enterprise technology. With the V1 release, Nogin provides next-generation ecommerce tools to small and mid-sized brands to ensure they can stay competitive with the largest online retailers, without the time, expense, risk and distraction of moving to a traditional enterprise platform.

New features announced today include:

AI-powered customer segmentation : Build and optimize customer segments by leveraging over 10 years of anonymized data mined from Nogin’s CaaS technology.

: Build and optimize customer segments by leveraging over 10 years of anonymized data mined from Nogin’s CaaS technology. Algorithmic merchandising : Automatically extend native merchandising capabilities with sophisticated features predicting both shopper behavior and inventory constraints.

: Automatically extend native merchandising capabilities with sophisticated features predicting both shopper behavior and inventory constraints. Smart promotion optimization: Maximize campaign potential with channel-sensitive, self-optimizing A/B testing and campaign optimization features and automatically create coupons and other infrastructure required for testing.



These new capabilities are available now as part of Nogin Intelligent Commerce. For more information about Nogin, please visit www.nogin.com .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

