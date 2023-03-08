Bottomline’s Mandy Killam Named One of The Most Influential Women in Payments

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that its Chief Customer Officer Mandy Killam has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Payments in 2023, by American Banker, the US media outlet covering the global banking and financial services sector.



Mandy is one of 22 honorees selected for this year’s Most Influential Women in Payments. The award recognizes the achievements of phenomenal women in the payments industry who are guiding the future of the global payments industry while examining topics of leadership, mentorship, and inclusion in the advancement of the next generation of leaders.

Having previously served as Bottomline’s Chief Transformation and Operations Officer, Mandy has been instrumental in implementing transformational change following the acquisition of Bottomline Technologies by Thoma Bravo.

“We are proud of Mandy’s recognition and truly delighted that she’s received this well-deserved honor from American Banker,” said Craig Saks, Chief Executive Officer, Bottomline. “From mainframe programmer to M&A integrator, and from P&L owner to sales leader, Mandy has worked in the trenches and led all that it takes to move business payments around the world effectively and efficiently. She’s done this with remarkable servant leadership, enabling and empowering individuals and teams to build the processes that drive business payments to their future—elevating, inspiring and mentoring the talent around her.”

As an annual award, a select committee of American Banker staff members critique submissions based on leadership, teamwork, and personal initiative qualities demonstrated through action. The honorees selected are an inspiration for females within the payments industry as they look to grow, rise, and succeed.

