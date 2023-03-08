Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Report 2023: Featuring Baxter International, General Electric, IBM & More

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Product, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is expected to grow from US$ 434.63 million in 2022 to US$ 616.34 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.
Growing Geriatric Population Drives Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market in Europe
Higher cases of CVDs occur among geriatric people. According to the Eurostat, over one fifth, i.e.,20.8% of the European Union population was aged 65 or more in 2021. As per the report 'The UK's ageing population' by the House of Commons (UK Parliament), the UK's population is witnessing a massive age shift. In 2019, there were more than 12.3 million people aged 65 or more in the region and the figure is projected to reach 17.4 million, i.e., around 24% of the entire population by 2043.
The rising geriatric population is expected to lead to various chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, the primary causes of cardiovascular diseases. The monitoring services for the geriatric population are widely provided in home care settings. Therefore, the demand for hemodynamic monitoring systems in these settings is growing, thereby fostering the growth of Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market.
Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Overview
The Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The region holds a significant market share in the hemodynamic monitoring system market. Europe occupies a significant position in the hemodynamic monitoring system market and is estimated to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period.
The Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the significant growth in elderly population, growing cardiovascular diseases along with increasing diabetes and hypertension in the region.
EuropeHemodynamic Monitoring System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Segmentation
The Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into type, product, end user, and country.
- Based on type, the Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems, minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems, and invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems. The invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment held the largest Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market share in 2022.
- Based on product, the Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into monitors and disposables. The disposables segment held the larger Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market share in 2022.
- Based on end user, the Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into hospitals, home care, cath labs, and ambulatory care center. The hospitals segment held the largest Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market share in 2022
- Based on country, the Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the Europe hemodynamic monitoring system market share in 2022.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$434.63 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$616.34 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market - Market Landscape
5. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market - Europe Analysis
7. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Type
8. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Analysis by Product
9. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Analysis by End User
10. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Country Analysis
11. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market-Industry Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Baxter International Inc
- Change Healthcare
- DELTEX MEDICAL
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- General Electric Co
- Getinge Group
- ICU MEDICAL INC.
- International Business Machines Corp
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo
- Osypka Medical GmbH
- Schwarzer Cardiotek
- Siemens Healthineers AG
