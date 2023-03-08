Xeriant partners with TMF Corporation for NEXBOARD™ test production

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and aerospace technologies, announces a manufacturing partnership to facilitate the production of eco-friendly, flame retardant-infused recycled plastic used in NEXBOARD™ panels. NEXBOARD™ is a flame-, water-, mold- and insect-resistant building panel set to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF and MgO board for new and retrofit construction.



“As an experienced manufacturer of FM Approved plastic products, we are thrilled to be supporting Xeriant’s new product development. The feedstock required for the production of NEXBOARD™ fits right into our wheelhouse and we’re proud to be associated with a product that could have such far-reaching impact on the global environment,” stated Tom Fitzgerald, Sr., CEO of TMF Corporation.

The Xeriant team has been researching methods to streamline the production process and enhance the characteristics and quality of NEXBOARD™ using different eco-friendly flame-retardants. To help accomplish this mission, Xeriant has formed a partnership with TMF Corporation, a 35-year-old manufacturer of FM Approved plastic industrial products. TMF Corporation will agglomerate post-industrial plastic waste and densify it along with four different eco-friendly flame-retardants to produce pellets used in the manufacturing of NEXBOARD™ panels for testing purposes.

“TMF Corporation is one of our valued strategic investors and we’re excited to finally collaborate to unlock their capabilities as we set out to begin the manufacturing of NEXBOARD™,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

About TMF Corporation

Since 1988, TMF Corporation has been manufacturing and distributing high quality plastic containers and pallets for commercial and government clients. TMF prides itself on providing quality products and responsive support to its customers which have included major manufacturers in the auto, food, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as all levels of government. In 2004, TMF was one of the first manufacturers to have a FM Approved nontoxic fire-retardant product. In 2016, TMF started utilizing a nonhalogenated compound and received FM 4996 approval for its plastic fire-retardant pallets, delivering fire protection as good or better than its wood counterpart. Now, some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, depend on TMF Corporation to meet their compliance requirements.

For more information, please go to www.tmfcorporation.com

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

