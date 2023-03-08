Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Capture & Utilization and Biofuels 2022

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Capture & Utilization and Biofuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of thermo-chemical waste treatment processes based on gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization for effective solid waste management, energy, and chemicals production. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of intelligent monitoring systems for indoor farms to optimize resource utilization and crop yield.
Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of catalytic processes for the conversion of paper mill residual products into biodiesel which significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of pre-treatment and catalytic pyrolysis processes to enhance biogas production from sewage sludge and the use of air-stripping tertiary treatment technologies for the conversion of wastewater into fertilizers.
The TOE also provides the latest innovations that replace single-use plastics by bio-based materials made from food waste and fungal products and the use of low-cost nanoparticle sensors for detecting herbicides and other carcinogens in fruits and vegetables.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Carbon Capture & Utilization, and Biofuels
- Fluidized-bed Gasifier for Conversion of Biomass Feedstocks into Renewable Fuels and Chemicals
- SunGas Renewables - Value Proposition
- SunGas Renewables - Investor Dashboard
- Intelligent Monitoring Systems for Indoor Farms to Optimize Resource Utilization and Increase Crop Yield
- Ecobloom Sweden AB - Value Proposition
- Ecobloom Sweden AB - Investor Dashboard
- Low-temperature Pyrolysis Converting Tire and Polymer Waste into Pyrolysis Oil for the Generation of Heat, Electricity, and Chemicals
- GrenEco - Value Proposition
- GrenEco - Investor Dashboard
- Sugarless Fruit Juice with Wholesome Nutritional Benefits
- Better Juice's Value Proposition
- Better Juice - Investor Dashboard
- Biodiesel Production from Paper and Pulp Mill Residual Products
- SunPine's Value Proposition
- SunPine - Investor Dashboard
- Production of Carbon-neutral Chemicals from Direct Air Carbon Capture
- University of Surrey - Value Proposition
- Sustainable Battery Electrode Production through Paper Waste Carbonization
- Nanyang Technological University - Value Proposition
- Pre-treatment Process to Enhance Biogas Production from Sewage Sludge
- Washington State University - Value Proposition
- Air Stripping-based Tertiary Treatment for Conversion of Wastewater into Fertilizers
- Technion - Israel Institute of Technology - Value Proposition
- Catalytic Pyrolysis of Biogas for Energy-efficient Hydrogen Production
- Aarhus University's Value Proposition
- Replacing Single-use Plastics by Producing Packaging Materials from Food Waste
- Victoria University's Value Proposition
- Upcycling Polyethylene (PE) Waste to Valuable Secondary Metabolites by Fungi
- University of Southern California's Value Proposition
- Low-cost Nanoparticle Sensors for Detecting Herbicides in Fruits and Vegetables
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technology to Instantly Convert Carbon Dioxide Gas to Solid Carbon
- RMIT University's Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
2. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aarhus University
- Better Juice
- Ecobloom Sweden AB
- GrenEco
- Nanyang Technological University
- RMIT University
- SunGas Renewables
- SunPine
- Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
- University of Southern California
- University of Surrey
- Victoria University
- Washington State University
