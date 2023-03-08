Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Capture & Utilization and Biofuels 2022

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Capture & Utilization and Biofuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of thermo-chemical waste treatment processes based on gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization for effective solid waste management, energy, and chemicals production. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of intelligent monitoring systems for indoor farms to optimize resource utilization and crop yield.

Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of catalytic processes for the conversion of paper mill residual products into biodiesel which significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of pre-treatment and catalytic pyrolysis processes to enhance biogas production from sewage sludge and the use of air-stripping tertiary treatment technologies for the conversion of wastewater into fertilizers.

The TOE also provides the latest innovations that replace single-use plastics by bio-based materials made from food waste and fungal products and the use of low-cost nanoparticle sensors for detecting herbicides and other carcinogens in fruits and vegetables.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Thermochemical Waste Treatment, Indoor Farming, Carbon Capture & Utilization, and Biofuels

Fluidized-bed Gasifier for Conversion of Biomass Feedstocks into Renewable Fuels and Chemicals

SunGas Renewables - Value Proposition

SunGas Renewables - Investor Dashboard

Intelligent Monitoring Systems for Indoor Farms to Optimize Resource Utilization and Increase Crop Yield

Ecobloom Sweden AB - Value Proposition

Ecobloom Sweden AB - Investor Dashboard

Low-temperature Pyrolysis Converting Tire and Polymer Waste into Pyrolysis Oil for the Generation of Heat, Electricity, and Chemicals

GrenEco - Value Proposition

GrenEco - Investor Dashboard

Sugarless Fruit Juice with Wholesome Nutritional Benefits

Better Juice's Value Proposition

Better Juice - Investor Dashboard

Biodiesel Production from Paper and Pulp Mill Residual Products

SunPine's Value Proposition

SunPine - Investor Dashboard

Production of Carbon-neutral Chemicals from Direct Air Carbon Capture

University of Surrey - Value Proposition

Sustainable Battery Electrode Production through Paper Waste Carbonization

Nanyang Technological University - Value Proposition

Pre-treatment Process to Enhance Biogas Production from Sewage Sludge

Washington State University - Value Proposition

Air Stripping-based Tertiary Treatment for Conversion of Wastewater into Fertilizers

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology - Value Proposition

Catalytic Pyrolysis of Biogas for Energy-efficient Hydrogen Production

Aarhus University's Value Proposition

Replacing Single-use Plastics by Producing Packaging Materials from Food Waste

Victoria University's Value Proposition

Upcycling Polyethylene (PE) Waste to Valuable Secondary Metabolites by Fungi

University of Southern California's Value Proposition

Low-cost Nanoparticle Sensors for Detecting Herbicides in Fruits and Vegetables

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technology to Instantly Convert Carbon Dioxide Gas to Solid Carbon

RMIT University's Value Proposition

Key Contacts

2. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

Aarhus University

Better Juice

Ecobloom Sweden AB

GrenEco

Nanyang Technological University

RMIT University

SunGas Renewables

SunPine

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

University of Southern California

University of Surrey

Victoria University

