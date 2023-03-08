Children’s Wisconsin Uses Xealth to Digitally Engage Patients and Families

MILWAUKEE and SEATTLE, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Children’s Wisconsin, Wisconsin’s only independent healthcare system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children, is using Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to integrate patient education and custom content into care team workflows. This enables faster and easier distribution of consistent communications across locations, providing patients and their families with timely access to reliable information.

One challenge pediatric hospitals face is managing the worry and expectations of parents who are referred by their doctor. Many parents will research symptoms on their own and come to ‘worst-case’ conclusions. Xealth and Children’s Wisconsin are tackling this by ensuring parents have the right information about their child’s condition and treatment plan. This not only improves the care experience for the parents and children, but also reduces time spent by clinicians unwinding the effects of internet searches.

Care teams will benefit from the digital approach, as it will reduce the time-consuming task of finding the right information for patients at the right time, as well as remove inconsistent practices that have no way to measure effectiveness. By leveraging Xealth’s digital health platform to centralize digital health assets and tools within the EHR, Children’s Wisconsin’s care teams can digitally order, monitor and measure the use of these materials.

“Children’s Wisconsin delivers kids and their families a wide range of care and support, including helping parents to understand what care their child is receiving, and why, as quickly as possible,” said Christopher Neuharth, vice president of experience and digital innovation for Children’s Wisconsin. “This requires equipping families and caregivers with consistent, user-friendly materials. Xealth orchestrates our digital health resources, reducing the level of manual outreach and response required by our providers while enhancing the patient experience.”

Xealth makes it easier for medical providers to order and monitor digital health solutions by integrating custom content management systems, third-party education and digital health vendors with the customer’s EHR system and patient portal. For Children’s Wisconsin, Xealth supports care teams in personalizing pediatric digital solutions that are incorporated into treatment programs, centralizing all the materials in the patient portal for easy access. Further, the communication from providers remains consistent to reduce alert fatigue for the patients and families.

“Families and caregivers with children typically want as much information as possible, in a way that is easy to use and reference later,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Digital health offers this simplicity without requiring significant resources. Xealth works with leading organizations, including Children’s Wisconsin, making it easier for patient families to receive digital resources when and how they need them, deepening the connection between patients and care teams.”

About Children’s Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin is Wisconsin's only independent healthcare system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. In Milwaukee and throughout the state, we provide kids and their families a wide range of care and support - everything from routine care for earaches or sore throats to life saving advances and treatment options. Its academic partner, The Medical College of Wisconsin, brings many of the nation's most well-respected doctors to our team. Together we work to ensure that every child and family we serve receives nothing but the best. For more information, visit childrenswi.org.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.