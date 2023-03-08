Global Size for Door and Window Automation Market Estimated to Surpass USD 30.48 Billion by 2032, With 5.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Door and Window Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Control Systems (Fully Automatic, Push and Go, Power Assist, and Low Energy); By Component; By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global door and window automation market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 18.19 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 30.48 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Door and Window Automation? How Big is Door and Window Automation Market Size & Share?

Overview

Door and window automation systems allow doors to open automatically in response to the presence of a person approaching. Automated doors can be swinging or sliding and come in several styles. The rapidly rising demand for the door and window automation market can be attributed to the advantages offered by door and automation windows, such as convenience, safety, efficiency, reliability, customization scope, and smooth machine functioning.

People who are disabled or elderly may have difficulty closing and opening windows or getting through doors. Many people's home lives could be improved by automatic doors and windows, but this potential needs to be verified. The use of mechanical door handles and manual door operation can frequently be a pain. People may not always think to close doors when they leave them open. In addition to being uncomfortable for daily use, the conditions put the building’s and its occupants’ safety and security in danger.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABB Group

Allegion Plc

Assa Abloy

Came S.p.A

Dormakaba International

GEZE GmbH

Gira Giersiepen

Honeywell International

INSTEON

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Stanley Black & Decker

Key factors driving market growth

Rise in the elderly and disabled people to push the market

Due to the physical effort needed, many elderly and disabled individuals are unable to physically operate windows and doors. The door and window automation market size is expanding due to elderly and disabled people easily entering areas with automated doors and windows. The main function of automated doors is to manage pedestrian traffic and provide accessibility for the elderly and disabled. To make automatic doors user-friendly and secure, suitable signage is integrated into their design.

Automobiles, medical devices, and other automated technology-driven equipment are becoming more and more necessary. Home automation systems have grown in number as digital technologies gain popularity. This suggests a rise in demand for automatic, pedestrian, and industrial windows. Door and window automation market sales are soaring as operators' use of automatic door and window systems results in energy savings. Saving energy eventually results in cost savings which are anticipated to offer market participants growth chances in coming years.

Recent trends influencing the market

The impracticality of manually operated doors for children and elderly citizens to drive the market

In places such as hospitals, laboratories, food processing facilities, public access doors, and restrooms where hygiene is crucial, manually operated doors are also vulnerable to cross-contamination risks. People with special needs, such as wheelchair users, children, senior citizens, the disabled, and others, may find it difficult to open and close manually operated doors compared to typical users.

For the following reasons, automatic entrances are not just the top option for specifying community, including architects, planners, and consultants but also builders, promoters, and end users. Automated hermetic doors are perfect for locations requiring infection control, such as hospitals because they have numerous built-in and operational safety features for everyday applications. Automatic doors completely ensure the safety of their users.

Segmentation assessment

The access control systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on components, the access control systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Access control systems and automated door systems can be coupled to boost security. Door and window automation market demand is on the rise as the stop-and-go functionality of the access control systems makes it simple to enter and exit the building while keeping out authorized people. The fastest growth rate of access control systems during the forecast period is mostly due to the increasing deployment of these systems in commercial buildings.

The commercial building segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share

Based on application, the commercial building segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share. Commercial building automation demand is anticipated to dominate the market during the time of projection. The door and window automation market trends include, among other things, governmental structures, banks, and other financial organizations, office buildings, commercial complexes, and shopping malls. Automatic doors and windows are frequently employed. In commercial buildings, pedestrian moving doors are generally preferred.

Door and Window Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 30.48 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 19.12 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ABB Group, Allegion Plc, Assa Abloy AB, Came S.p.A, Dormakaba International Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., INSTEON, Nabtesco Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Segments Covered By Control Systems, By Component, By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increase in construction activities to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest door and window automation market share due to increased construction activities, rising sales of door and window motors and actuators in the region, and a thriving home automation industry in developing nations such as China and India. The latest advancements in door and window automation systems for residential applications have also been made possible by the rising purchasing power of the local populace. One of the main factors propelling the market's expansion is the increasing use of automated doors and window systems in workplaces and healthcare institutions.

Browse the Detail Report “Door and Window Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Control Systems (Fully Automatic, Push and Go, Power Assist, and Low Energy); By Component; By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/door-and-window-automation-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Door and Window Automation market report based on control systems, components, applications, products, and regions:

By Control systems Outlook

Fully Automatic

Push and Go

Power Assist

Low Energy

By Component Outlook

Operators

Motors & Actuators

Sensors & Detectors

Access Control Systems

Switches

Alarms

Control Panels

Others

By Product Outlook

Automated Industrial Doors

Automated Pedestrian Doors

Automated Windows

By Application Outlook

Residential Buildings

Education Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Industrial Buildings

Industrial Production Units

Airports

Healthcare Facilities

Public Transit Systems

Commercial Buildings

Entertainment Centres

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

