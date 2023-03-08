Physical Security Information Management Market estimated to progress at a CAGR of 16.1 percent during the forecast period| Global Trends

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Physical Security Information Management Market ”, which is a clear representation of the Physical Security Information Management Market share, size, insights and trends. The total market opportunity for Physical Security Information Management was USD 1.03 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 16.1 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 3.41 Bn by 2029.



Physical Security Information Management Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 1.03 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 3.41 Bn. CAGR 16.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Application and Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55313

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the Physical Security Information Management industry. The report also provides an analysis of the factors affecting the Physical Security Information Management Market growth from both the demand and supply side during the forecast period. The profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies are included in the report, making it an investor’s guide. This SWOT analysis provides detailed information on the strengths and weaknesses of the Physical Security Information Management Market. The market research was conducted by dividing the market into two major segments: application and type, which were further divided into various sub-segments. Segment-wise and region-wise detailed analysis of the market including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges has been provided in the market report.

The Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Physical Security Information Management Market size. The primary and secondary data collected through extensive research were analyzed in detail and combined for accurate and error-free findings. PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the macroeconomic and micro-economic factors affecting the Physical Security Information Management Market. Thus, the report provides a detailed overview of the Physical Security Information Management industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55313

Physical Security Information Management Market Overview

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is used to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and to provide control over various devices through a unified user experience. The Physical Security Information Management market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras during the forecast period.

Physical Security Information Management Market Dynamics

The factor that is contributing to the Physical Security Information Management Market growth majorly is the rising security concerns of people due to increasing work-from-home and digital advancements. The key factor driving the Physical Security Information Management growth is the emerging smart cities that require traffic monitoring and surveillance systems throughout the whole city. The instances of terrorist activities and security breaches to physical systems are also majorly driving the Physical Security Information Management Market growth. The Physical Security Information Management Market growth is expected to be restrained by the lack of infrastructure, network connectivity issues and data storage problems.

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55313

Physical Security Information Management Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North America region held the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 3.41 Bn by 2029. This growth of the market is mainly expected because the region consists of developed countries that have the well-developed infrastructure. The North America region is followed by Europe and APAC regions. The increasing adoption of physical security information management solutions in smart city projects is driving the growth of the regional Physical Security Information Management Market.

Physical Security Information Management Market Segmentation:

By Application

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utility

Others

By Type

Services

Software

Physical Security Information Management Market Key Competitors include:

CNL Software Ltd

Everbridge Inc.

Qognify Inc.

Vidsys Inc.

AxxonSoft Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Genetec Inc.

LenelS2

Advancis Software & Services GmbH

VIDEONEXT Network Solutions

Ela-Soft GmbH

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Prysm Software

F.A.S.T. Systems Inc.

i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd

Easypsim AG

Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark)

Network Harbor

Octopus System

Reliable Fire and Security



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=55313&type=Single%20User

Key questions answered in the Physical Security Information Management Market are:

What is Physical Security Information Management?

What was the global Physical Security Information Management Market size in 2021?

What is the expected CAGR during 2022-2029?

What are the global trends in the Physical Security Information Management Market?

Who held the largest market share in Physical Security Information Management Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Physical Security Information Management Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Physical Security Information Management Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Physical Security Information Management Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Physical Security Information Management Market?

What are the major challenges that the Physical Security Information Management Market could face in the future?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:

Application Security Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.68 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing need for application security for cyber risk-managed services.

Cloud Application Security Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 101.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing digitalization, cyberattacks, cybercrime and cyber espionage campaigns.

Inspection Management Software Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 16.90 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing business automation process adoption for efficient inspection.

Network Management Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 17.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing necessity for the proper management of network systems.

Supply Chain Security Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1483.27 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing frequency and seriousness of cyber security attacks with the increasing demand for supply chain transparency and traceability.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.